I bought the car with 130,000 on it. It now has 150,000 and no problems at all. I was not fond of this car at all but after driving it for a year it really grew on me. granted it's no jewel but 20 bucks to fill the tank, 20 bucks for an oil change and virtually maintenance free, how could you complain? The fact that the car is basically dent proof is another plus, i was in two accidents with this car and there is literally not a scratch on it. it's slow compared to other cars but gives you NO problems. Although i am getting a new car i must say that i will miss this car and hope that i have as much good luck with my ion as i do my altima. Might not be the best but you wont regret it. honestly.

