2005 Saturn ION Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, customer-focused dealers, large trunk capacity, coupe's innovative rear access doors, solid ride and handling dynamics.
  • Limited rear legroom, dash layout takes some getting used to, interior materials still aren't class-leading.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Saturn has taken negative feedback to heart and made significant enhancements to the Ion. The result is a more polished machine that is much more competitive with its peers.

2005 Highlights

Significant changes accompany the Ion into 2005. A revised front fascia on sedans, as well as various other exterior trim and wheel upgrades, spruce up the Ion's outward appearance. Inside, new front and rear seats (on level 2 and 3 models) provide substantial comfort improvements, and a new steering wheel replaces last year's go-kartlike unit. Interior trim and materials have also been refined. Substantial improvements to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) have been made possible through the use of Quiet Steel for the plenum and dash, an acoustic engine cover, and other powertrain and insulation enhancements. The electric power steering has been recalibrated, and various suspension revisions improve ride and handling. A four-speed automatic transmission replaces last year's five-speed unit and the coupe's CVT unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn ION.

5(58%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(1%)
4.3
161 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still surprises me everyday
RL-2005,11/05/2007
I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.
Good Bang For The Buck
Courtney,10/03/2010
I bought the car with 130,000 on it. It now has 150,000 and no problems at all. I was not fond of this car at all but after driving it for a year it really grew on me. granted it's no jewel but 20 bucks to fill the tank, 20 bucks for an oil change and virtually maintenance free, how could you complain? The fact that the car is basically dent proof is another plus, i was in two accidents with this car and there is literally not a scratch on it. it's slow compared to other cars but gives you NO problems. Although i am getting a new car i must say that i will miss this car and hope that i have as much good luck with my ion as i do my altima. Might not be the best but you wont regret it. honestly.
Saturn ion base model
Cat,07/11/2010
This is first car I bought to get credit rating. I love this car! Manual transmission. 40/gal. Never got less no matter what I carry! Son got 35/gal. Aggressive driver! Love this car! I also like where the dash is. Lights are good there. Don't bother night vision.
gotta give it credit
nathan,11/04/2009
i'v gotta give this car good props i picked it up for $5,500 and didnt like it one bit after driving it for awhile it grew on me i,v never had any problems with any saturn i,v ever owned (3) and my ion is no exception the dealer told me about common problems with ions and i have not had one off them happen to me i,v grown to really like my ion and have put 18 inch wheels on it and it does look good i,m happy i bought this car its no jewl but for the money my saturn ion was a great deal and a great car
See all 161 reviews of the 2005 Saturn ION
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Saturn ION features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Saturn ION

Used 2005 Saturn ION Overview

The Used 2005 Saturn ION is offered in the following submodels: ION Sedan, ION Red Line, ION Coupe. Available styles include Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

