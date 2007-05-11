Used 2005 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me
- 146,308 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,995$876 Below Market
Evergreen Kia - Chicago / Illinois
2005 Saturn ION 2 Recent Arrival! New Price! ION 2, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC, Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Pacific Blue, Grey Cloth. 32/24 Highway/City MPG ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan Pacific Blue FWDEvergreen Kia is the #1 volume Kia dealership in the midwest, and we owe it to our customers!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F05Z152048
Stock: 18887A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,880$1,099 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - RUNS WELL, LOOKS MARGINAL - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - POWER DOOR LOCKS - GOODYEAR TIRES IN GOOD SHAPE - COSMETICALLY MARGINAL AT BEST, SEE PICS - IT HAS SOME BUMPS AND BRUISES AND STAINS INSIDE TOO - COLD AC AND CD PLAYER - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F15Z181476
Stock: DF9102411S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,113 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
2005 Saturn ION 2 2 FWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN12F25Z141792
Stock: X53046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 110,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,677
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 110281, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **CLOTH SEATS. Odometer is 34773 miles below market average! Silver Nickel 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC24/32 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN14FX5Z157882
Stock: B20448B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 43,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,977
Castle Chevrolet North - Elk Grove Village / Illinois
CASTLE CHEVY NORTH, **ELK GROVE VILLAGE ILLINOIS, **A MUST SEE, **MILES ONLY 43237, **CLOTH SEATS. Odometer is 94061 miles below market average! Berry Red 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC24/32 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Chevrolet North At Castle Chevy North, we go out of our way to give our customers a great experience while they're at our Elk Grove Village showroom. From buying a new Chevrolet car to bringing your current vehicle in for an oil change or other service appointment, we strive to offer top-notch customer service every step of the way. Castle Chevy North is looking forward to serve its Elk Grove Village & Arlington Heights customers today! Please give us a call at 847-593-4666 to schedule a test drive. Ask us about our Castle Difference package!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F25Z136188
Stock: N21054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 140,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,955
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
NICE local Trade-In**, Bluetooth**, Clean Carfax**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, ION 2, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC, Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Charcoal, Front Center Armrest, Tachometer. Clean CARFAX. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Charcoal 2005 Saturn ION 2 ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52FX5Z153448
Stock: G9968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 100,500 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,291
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. More refinement is among the list of improvements to the Saturn Ion for 2005. The 2005 Saturn Ion is smoother, quieter, and more comfortable than last year's models. And a new grille improves the looks of the sedan models. The changes raise the 2005 Ion to the level of being a compelling choice in a strong class of compact cars. For starters, the 2005 Ion sedans and coupes are more comfortable, with new seats that are larger and more supportive, addressing a big complaint with last year's models. Adding to this comfortable new seating position is a larger steering wheel, a surprisingly important feature. The 2005 Ions ride better than last year's models. They're smoother and quieter, making them more pleasant in daily use. Handling is sharper, making them more enjoyable to drive. This model has low miles, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Player and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AG52F15Z114150
Stock: C4150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Saturn Ion 4dr ION 3 4dr Sedan Automatic features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL52F55Z141332
Stock: WYC-141332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2019
- 135,693 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250
Anderson Dodge Jeep Chrysler Ram - Rockford / Illinois
Call 815-229-2000! HOME TEST-DRIVES and DELIVERY AVAILABLE! Polar White 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC Cruise Control, Power Package, Power Remote Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm.Odometer is 8606 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F05Z119468
Stock: R107900B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 171,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Black 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM12F45Z117934
Stock: AP29057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 56,847 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Only 56,847 Miles! Boasts 32 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Saturn Ion delivers a Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAVEL PKG -inc: driver & front passenger map lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/outside temp gauge & compass, SAFE & SOUND PKG -inc: travel pkg, AM/FM stereo w/single CD/MP3/auto tone control, anti-lock brake system, head curtain side airbags, OnStar system, POWER PKG -inc: cruise control, pwr windows, pwr exterior mirrors & remote keyless entry w/alarm activation, panic/alert mode.*This Saturn Ion Features the Following Options *ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM (ABS) -inc: traction control, AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3 -inc: auto tone control, (4) coaxial speakers, 2.2L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE I4 ECOTEC ENGINE (STD), 15" STEEL WHEELS W/FULL COVER (STD), Warning chimes for headlamps on, key-in-ignition, parking-brake-on & turn signal light on reminder, Side-impact protection, Semi-independent torsion beam rear suspension, Secure trunk feature w/locking seatbacks & decklid release disable, Retained accessory pwr, Remote hood/trunk releases.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Southern Import Specialist graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Good.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Southern Import Specialist located at 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! In-house financing options available with just $2,500 down on this car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ54F75Z156966
Stock: 120569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2019
- 153,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$2,975$1,123 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2004 Saturn Ion 4dr ION 2 4dr Sedan Automatic features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Electric Blue with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Coaxial Speakers, 4 Extended Range Speakers, 4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Rear anti-roll bar, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Passenger vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F74Z126755
Stock: 883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 113,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,593$850 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Air Conditioning Preferred Pkg 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brake System (Abs) AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3 15" Steel Wheels W/Sport Covers 2.2L Dohc Mfi 16-Valve I4 Ecotec Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Ion 2 Cloth Seat Upholstery P195/60R15 All-Season Touring Tires Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2006 Saturn Ion we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Saturn Ion will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This low mileage Saturn Ion has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F86Z107789
Stock: 6Z107789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 163,524 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$2,998$502 Below Market
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2006 Saturn ION 3 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI Aluminum FWD Storm Gray.Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 3 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL55B76Z178229
Stock: N20T5046C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 96,015 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,207$373 Below Market
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
If you are looking for an AFFORDABLE OPTION in regards to transportation then you need to consider this 2006 Saturn Ion! This Sedan is priced low to sell quick. Stop in today and take it for a test drive and EXPERIENCE THE S & H DIFFERENCE!!!Clean CARFAX. Power steering, Speed-sensing steering. Polar White 2006 Saturn ION 2 FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC 16VAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 45047 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F26Z175621
Stock: 20588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 145,697 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,900$393 Below Market
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
2006 Saturn ION 2, Wholesale to the Public. Call for More Details!24/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F86Z124916
Stock: BM26803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 171,993 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,775
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Saturn Ion 4dr ION 2 4dr Sedan Automatic features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, OnStar -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55FX6Z207344
Stock: AAW-207344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 85,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$241 Below Market
Hawkeye Ford - Red Oak / Iowa
Meet our great looking 2006 Saturn ION 3 Sedan presented in Cypress Green. Powered by a durable 2.2 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan secures up to 32mpg on the highway while showing off with great looking wheels.The cabin boasts Ion's unique gauge placement, comfortable front and rear bucket seats, great audio system, and power accessories.The safety list from Saturn includes front and rear anti-roll bars, emergency communication system, and plenty of airbags. Whether you are looking for a nice ride for your daily commute or a quality car for the new driver in your family, look no further, this ION 3 fits the bill. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!This Vehicle Has Been Fully Serviced and Safety Inspected By Our Factory Trained Service Technicians! At Hawkeye Ford, Every Other Oil Change is FREE for as Long as you Own This Vehicle and Our Lifetime Engine Warranty is Included for Free! Call or Stop By, Meet Our Friendly Team. We have Many Financing Options Available With Your Approved Credit. We offer complimentary vehicle delivery within 500 miles of our store.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL58F46Z107407
Stock: P1584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
