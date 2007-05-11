Used 2005 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me

64 listings
ION Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    146,308 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    124,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,880

    $1,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    115,113 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Silver
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    110,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,677

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    43,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    140,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,955

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 1 in Silver
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 1

    100,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,291

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 3 in Silver
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 3

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in White
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    135,693 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    171,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    56,847 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Saturn ION 2

    153,058 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $2,975

    $1,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Gold
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    113,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,593

    $850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 3 in Gray
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 3

    163,524 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,998

    $502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in White
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    96,015 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,207

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    145,697 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,900

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    171,993 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,775

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 3
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 3

    85,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    $241 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn ION

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3161 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Still surprises me everyday
RL-2005,11/05/2007
I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.
Report abuse
