Used 2005 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. More refinement is among the list of improvements to the Saturn Ion for 2005. The 2005 Saturn Ion is smoother, quieter, and more comfortable than last year's models. And a new grille improves the looks of the sedan models. The changes raise the 2005 Ion to the level of being a compelling choice in a strong class of compact cars. For starters, the 2005 Ion sedans and coupes are more comfortable, with new seats that are larger and more supportive, addressing a big complaint with last year's models. Adding to this comfortable new seating position is a larger steering wheel, a surprisingly important feature. The 2005 Ions ride better than last year's models. They're smoother and quieter, making them more pleasant in daily use. Handling is sharper, making them more enjoyable to drive. This model has low miles, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Player and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8AG52F15Z114150

Stock: C4150

Certified Pre-Owned: No

