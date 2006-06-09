Used 2007 Saturn ION
- Low price, customer-focused dealers, large trunk capacity, coupe's innovative rear access doors, sharp performance of Red Line model.
- Limited rear legroom, center-mounted instrumentation takes some getting used to, poor side-impact crash test results, below-average interior materials.
Although affordable and reliable, the 2007 Saturn Ion can't approach the class leaders in terms of overall refinement, comfort and handling.
Vehicle overview
When Saturn debuted more than 15 years ago, the company quickly built a reputation for solid, reliable small cars and a no-hassle purchase and service policy. Since then, one could get the impression that it's the brand General Motors forgot. Car quality and innovation stagnated. There was hope that the Ion economy car, which replaced the S-Series just four years ago, would bring some fresh air to the brand, but so far that hasn't happened.
At its release, the Ion was soundly criticized for a noisy engine, uncomfortable seating, an abundance of hard plastic in the cabin and an electric power steering setup that had all the road feel of an old arcade game. The company addressed those problems two years ago, making improvements in the areas of seating, cabin noise isolation and steering calibration. This year, both of the Ion's standard engines (a 2.2-liter four and a 2.4-liter four) get a 5-hp bump in output. The Ion Red Line returns this year as well, with a supercharged 2.0-liter four that cranks out 205 hp -- good enough to hit 60 mph in under 7 seconds. Sadly, all these upgrades, while making the 2007 Saturn Ion a noticeably better car than it was at first, still don't bring it up to the performance and refinement levels of more polished competitors such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Nissan Sentra.
Although Saturn's no-hassle sales/service policy has engendered a lot of repeat business, anybody who bothers to cross-shop the 2007 Saturn Ion against its superior rivals will quickly realize there's not enough to sustain it the in this ever-improving segment. Furthermore, this looks to be the last year for the Ion as we know it -- it's said that Saturn will replace it by year's end with the Astra, a more modern small car from Opel, GM's European division.
Saturn ION models
The 2007 Saturn Ion lineup includes two body styles and three trim levels -- Ion 2, Ion 3 and Red Line. (There is no "Ion 1.") In addition to the standard small sedan, there is the "quad coupe" body style. The latter gets its name from its coupe body, which features a pair of reverse-opening access doors that make loading passengers or cargo into the backseat a lot easier. The Ion 2 is a stripper, save for power locks, OnStar and a CD player. The Preferred Package for the Ion 2 adds power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a driver-seat height adjuster and keyless entry. The Ion 3 features all the preceding, plus 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning and an anti-theft system. Adding a bit of sporty flavor to the Ion 3 is the available Enhanced Performance Package that includes a more powerful engine, sport-tuned suspension, antilock brakes and traction control.
Available as a quad coupe only, the high-performance Ion Red Line features 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/45ZR17 performance tires, a lowered sport-tuned suspension, leather sport seats and much of the Ion 3's equipment. Red Line-specific options include a choice of rear spoilers and the Red Line Competition Package that adds a limited-slip front differential, painted alloy wheels, a boost gauge and a programmable "ladder" tach that lights up when certain rpm levels are reached.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard Ions are powered by a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 145 hp and 150 pound-feet of torque. Opt for the Enhanced Performance package on the Ion 3 and you'll get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 175 hp and 164 lb-ft. In both cases, a five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.
The Ion Red Line coupe features a supercharged 2.0-liter four that pumps out 205 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. A heavy-duty Getrag five-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter is standard; an automatic is not available. The Redline is quite quick and is capable of zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds.
Safety
Antilock brakes with traction control are optional on the Ion 2 and 3 and standard on the Red Line. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional, while the OnStar communications system is standard. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, both the coupe and sedan earned a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection. Government side-impact testing for an Ion sedan (without the side curtain bags) yielded three stars for the protection of front occupants and four stars for the rear; the coupe received four stars across the board. In IIHS testing, the Saturn Ion earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest) for frontal-offset crash safety and a "Poor" rating (the lowest) for side-impact protection, even with the optional airbags.
Driving
The standard engine provides adequate, if not entirely refined, power throughout the rev range. The optional 2.4-liter is not the pinnacle of smoothness either, but provides gutsy performance for a car in this class. The four-speed automatic transmission is responsive, and the best choice for most buyers. The manual box gives the car a sportier feel, but it's a little rough through the gates. The ride is soft enough to soak up rough roads, yet the 2007 Saturn Ion still handles itself well in tight turns and on freeway off-ramps.
Although the Ion Red Line doesn't boast a fully independent suspension like some more expensive rivals, it's a well-sorted setup that provides rock-solid handling, plenty of grip and fine balance when zinging the car through a set of S curves. The electric power steering has more heft in the wheel than the standard Ion and braking is impressive, with a stop from 60 mph taking just 121 feet.
Interior
Both the sedan and coupe offer spacious cabins and one of the largest trunks in the class at 14.7 cubic feet. Unfortunately, as roomy as the cabin feels in front, legroom is pretty tight in the backseat. The center-mounted instruments give the interior a unique look and allow more room to adjust the steering wheel without blocking the driver's sight lines to the gauges. The pair of rear access doors in the Quad coupe open nearly 90 degrees, making it much easier to load passengers and/or cargo in the backseat. A pair of comfortable, aggressively bolstered sport seats and a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel highlight the Red Line's cockpit.
Second Saturn I have owned . The first one wouldn't quit. I gave it to my step son with 250,000 miles and still ran strong. I bought my Saturn Ion Coupe new in 2007. Same reliable service and still own it in 2016. If you take care of a Saturn , it will take care of you. Most important, where can you get a small sporty car that has a fold down front seat? Can't tell you how many 8ft. boards I have hauled home.
This is the second Saturn that I have owned. I still own the first one. It is 10 years old with 250,000 miles and still going strong. I bought that car young and did not keep up with the maintenance, it has been side swiped, caught on fire and driven cross country twice. Yet, it still lives! I have never put more than a thousand dollars in to it for parts. So of course I bought another one. These are not the most comfortable cars, but for the price that's what you get. My second car has 85,000 miles and is 7 years old and I plan on keeping it for many more years. These are VERY reliable cars
I've had no problems owning this car. It has been a wonderful car since day one. I love the way it hugs corners, and the seats really support my body. I love the center dash because I don't really have to take my eyes off of the road to monitor my speed and other things, whereas you would to look between the steering wheel in a typical mounted dash. This economy sedan really puts the fun back into driving. The car is very responsive, but not too responsive like some cars. It seems to get pretty good gas mileage. This car performs very similar to a 6 cylinder car although it is a 4-cylinder. So I get good gas mileage in a car with plenty of power to get out of the way.
This makes my 3rd Saturn and I love it. Smooth ride and low interior noise. Not a whole lot of shift shock from the auto transmission and it also has very good acceleration. The power steering is excellent, and it seems to really hug the corners. The suspension is very nice also, you don't even really notice going over RR tracks. Also very roomy for a smaller car. Excellent head room. The sunroof leaked early on, and Saturn gave me a loaner car and fixed it right away. So great service on their part. Also the low pressure approach of their sales team made the buying experience great.
|2 4dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|145 hp @ 5600 rpm
|3 4dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|145 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Red Line 4dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5600 rpm
|3 4dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|145 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2007 Saturn ION is the 2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,300.
Other versions include:
- 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $14,200
- 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,900
- Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) which starts at $19,900
- 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,000
- 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,300
Used 2007 Saturn ION Overview
The Used 2007 Saturn ION is offered in the following submodels: ION Sedan, ION Red Line, ION Coupe. Available styles include 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Saturn ION and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 ION 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 ION.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Saturn ION for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2007 IONS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,990 and mileage as low as 107982 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Saturn ION.
