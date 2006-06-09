5 star reviews: 46 %

4 star reviews: 24 %

3 star reviews: 17 %

2 star reviews: 8 %

1 star reviews: 5 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 106 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car

Nick Anderson , 02/05/2016

2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)

Second Saturn I have owned . The first one wouldn't quit. I gave it to my step son with 250,000 miles and still ran strong. I bought my Saturn Ion Coupe new in 2007. Same reliable service and still own it in 2016. If you take care of a Saturn , it will take care of you. Most important, where can you get a small sporty car that has a fold down front seat? Can't tell you how many 8ft. boards I have hauled home.

3.375 out of 5 stars, 2nd Saturn

jenniferp3 , 02/09/2013

This is the second Saturn that I have owned. I still own the first one. It is 10 years old with 250,000 miles and still going strong. I bought that car young and did not keep up with the maintenance, it has been side swiped, caught on fire and driven cross country twice. Yet, it still lives! I have never put more than a thousand dollars in to it for parts. So of course I bought another one. These are not the most comfortable cars, but for the price that's what you get. My second car has 85,000 miles and is 7 years old and I plan on keeping it for many more years. These are VERY reliable cars

5 out of 5 stars, Owning my Saturn ION

Amy Jordan , 09/06/2006

I've had no problems owning this car. It has been a wonderful car since day one. I love the way it hugs corners, and the seats really support my body. I love the center dash because I don't really have to take my eyes off of the road to monitor my speed and other things, whereas you would to look between the steering wheel in a typical mounted dash. This economy sedan really puts the fun back into driving. The car is very responsive, but not too responsive like some cars. It seems to get pretty good gas mileage. This car performs very similar to a 6 cylinder car although it is a 4-cylinder. So I get good gas mileage in a car with plenty of power to get out of the way.

5 out of 5 stars, Saturn

Justin Swift , 11/17/2006

This makes my 3rd Saturn and I love it. Smooth ride and low interior noise. Not a whole lot of shift shock from the auto transmission and it also has very good acceleration. The power steering is excellent, and it seems to really hug the corners. The suspension is very nice also, you don't even really notice going over RR tracks. Also very roomy for a smaller car. Excellent head room. The sunroof leaked early on, and Saturn gave me a loaner car and fixed it right away. So great service on their part. Also the low pressure approach of their sales team made the buying experience great.

