Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$1,825
|$2,087
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,631
|$1,867
|Average
|$904
|$1,242
|$1,426
|Rough
|$611
|$854
|$985
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$2,291
|$2,610
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,048
|$2,334
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,560
|$1,783
|Rough
|$776
|$1,072
|$1,231
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,169
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,446
|$1,938
|$2,204
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,476
|$1,684
|Rough
|$739
|$1,015
|$1,163
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,618
|$2,187
|$2,494
|Clean
|$1,442
|$1,954
|$2,230
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,488
|$1,703
|Rough
|$737
|$1,023
|$1,177
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,675
|$2,257
|$2,572
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,017
|$2,300
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,537
|$1,757
|Rough
|$763
|$1,056
|$1,213
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,228
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,474
|$1,991
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,517
|$1,735
|Rough
|$753
|$1,043
|$1,199
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$2,291
|$2,610
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,048
|$2,334
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,560
|$1,783
|Rough
|$776
|$1,072
|$1,231
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,112
|$2,411
|Clean
|$1,389
|$1,887
|$2,156
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,438
|$1,647
|Rough
|$710
|$988
|$1,137
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,130
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,393
|$1,903
|$2,180
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,450
|$1,665
|Rough
|$712
|$996
|$1,150
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,044
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,342
|$1,826
|$2,087
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,391
|$1,594
|Rough
|$686
|$956
|$1,101
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,631
|$2,189
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,453
|$1,956
|$2,229
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,490
|$1,703
|Rough
|$743
|$1,024
|$1,176
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,893
|$2,185
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,692
|$1,954
|Average
|$911
|$1,289
|$1,493
|Rough
|$616
|$886
|$1,031
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,637
|$6,340
|$7,259
|Clean
|$4,132
|$5,665
|$6,493
|Average
|$3,122
|$4,316
|$4,959
|Rough
|$2,112
|$2,966
|$3,425