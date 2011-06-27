  1. Home
2004 Saturn ION Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$1,825$2,087
Clean$1,196$1,631$1,867
Average$904$1,242$1,426
Rough$611$854$985
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,705$2,291$2,610
Clean$1,519$2,048$2,334
Average$1,148$1,560$1,783
Rough$776$1,072$1,231
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,169$2,465
Clean$1,446$1,938$2,204
Average$1,093$1,476$1,684
Rough$739$1,015$1,163
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,618$2,187$2,494
Clean$1,442$1,954$2,230
Average$1,089$1,488$1,703
Rough$737$1,023$1,177
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,675$2,257$2,572
Clean$1,493$2,017$2,300
Average$1,128$1,537$1,757
Rough$763$1,056$1,213
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,654$2,228$2,540
Clean$1,474$1,991$2,272
Average$1,113$1,517$1,735
Rough$753$1,043$1,199
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,705$2,291$2,610
Clean$1,519$2,048$2,334
Average$1,148$1,560$1,783
Rough$776$1,072$1,231
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,559$2,112$2,411
Clean$1,389$1,887$2,156
Average$1,050$1,438$1,647
Rough$710$988$1,137
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,130$2,437
Clean$1,393$1,903$2,180
Average$1,052$1,450$1,665
Rough$712$996$1,150
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,044$2,334
Clean$1,342$1,826$2,087
Average$1,014$1,391$1,594
Rough$686$956$1,101
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,631$2,189$2,493
Clean$1,453$1,956$2,229
Average$1,098$1,490$1,703
Rough$743$1,024$1,176
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,353$1,893$2,185
Clean$1,205$1,692$1,954
Average$911$1,289$1,493
Rough$616$886$1,031
Estimated values
2004 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,637$6,340$7,259
Clean$4,132$5,665$6,493
Average$3,122$4,316$4,959
Rough$2,112$2,966$3,425
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Saturn ION on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,631 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn ION is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,631 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2004 Saturn ION, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,631 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Saturn ION. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Saturn ION and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2004 Saturn ION ranges from $611 to $2,087, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2004 Saturn ION is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.