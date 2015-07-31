Used 2004 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me

64 listings
ION Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    153,058 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $2,975

    $1,123 Below Market
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    161,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Silver
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    163,041 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    80,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,987

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    262,717 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $599

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    130,201 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    93,365 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

  • 2004 Saturn ION 3 in Silver
    2004 Saturn ION 3

    132,423 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,788

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    129,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 2004 Saturn ION 1 in Black
    2004 Saturn ION 1

    195,463 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    2004 Saturn ION 2

    156,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,395

  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    2005 Saturn ION 2

    146,308 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $876 Below Market
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    2005 Saturn ION 2

    124,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,880

    $1,099 Below Market
  • 2003 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Red
    2003 Saturn ION 2

    108,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,880

  • 2003 Saturn ION 2 in Silver
    2003 Saturn ION 2

    101,976 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,335

  • 2003 Saturn ION 3 in Dark Green
    2003 Saturn ION 3

    145,345 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,657

  • 2003 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Green
    2003 Saturn ION 2

    144,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    2005 Saturn ION 2

    115,113 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn ION

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4302 Reviews
Hate to see it go!
Beenie,07/31/2015
1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased my Saturn Ion Quad Coupe brand-new in 2004. I previously drove '93 and '99 Saturn SC2 coupes and had no major problems. I kept my Ion much longer than my other 2 Saturns for various reasons. I was sorry that GM discontinued the Saturn line in 2009; the brand had high customer loyalty. If the Saturn brand hadn't been closed, I'd have bought another one. After 11 years and 126K miles, my husband and I felt it was time to move on; we just bought a 2015 Ford Focus, my first non-GM car. Even at this age and mileage, the engine and transmission are still in excellent condition. The air conditioning still runs as cold as it did back in 2004. I really will miss the unique design of the 2 rear half doors; they functioned better than a standard sedan since it was easier to open both doors and have a large space in which to load groceries and other items. I wish other car manufacturers caught on to this concept (the only other vehicle like that is my husband's Honda Element, which also has 2 rear half-doors). I am selling my car this weekend and will really hate to see it go, but it's time for a newer, more updated, and more dependable vehicle.
