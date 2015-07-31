Used 2004 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me
64 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,975$1,123 Below Market
- 161,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 163,041 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 80,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,987
- 262,717 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$599
- 130,201 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
- 93,365 miles
$5,999
- 132,423 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,788
- 129,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,995
- 195,463 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 156,000 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,395
- 146,308 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$876 Below Market
- 124,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,880$1,099 Below Market
- 108,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,880
- 101,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,335
- 145,345 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,657
- 144,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 115,113 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saturn ION searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn ION
Read recent reviews for the Saturn ION
Write a reviewSee all 302 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4302 Reviews
Report abuse
Beenie,07/31/2015
1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased my Saturn Ion Quad Coupe brand-new in 2004. I previously drove '93 and '99 Saturn SC2 coupes and had no major problems. I kept my Ion much longer than my other 2 Saturns for various reasons. I was sorry that GM discontinued the Saturn line in 2009; the brand had high customer loyalty. If the Saturn brand hadn't been closed, I'd have bought another one. After 11 years and 126K miles, my husband and I felt it was time to move on; we just bought a 2015 Ford Focus, my first non-GM car. Even at this age and mileage, the engine and transmission are still in excellent condition. The air conditioning still runs as cold as it did back in 2004. I really will miss the unique design of the 2 rear half doors; they functioned better than a standard sedan since it was easier to open both doors and have a large space in which to load groceries and other items. I wish other car manufacturers caught on to this concept (the only other vehicle like that is my husband's Honda Element, which also has 2 rear half-doors). I am selling my car this weekend and will really hate to see it go, but it's time for a newer, more updated, and more dependable vehicle.
Related Saturn ION info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2012
- Used MINI Countryman 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2014
- Used Toyota Mirai 2016
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram Promaster City 2017
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW X5 M 2010
- Used BMW M3 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used MINI Countryman 2015
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Saturn VUE Spokane WA
- Used Saturn VUE Cleveland OH
- Used Saturn VUE Madison WI
- Used Saturn VUE Buffalo NY
- Used Saturn VUE Decatur GA
- Used Saturn VUE Columbus OH
- Used Saturn Aura New Germany MN
- Used Saturn Sky Toledo OH
- Used Saturn VUE Raleigh NC
- Used Saturn VUE Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Modesto CA
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Waco TX
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Wichita KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News