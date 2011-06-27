  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2003 Saab 9-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T Features & Specs

More about the 2003 9-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,335
See 9-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,335
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,335
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,335
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,335
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length190 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height57 in.
EPA interior volume114.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Merlot Red
  • Steel Grey
  • Graphite Green
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Grey
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,335
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,335
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,335
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-5 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles