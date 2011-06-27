Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,674
|$2,222
|$2,527
|Clean
|$1,486
|$1,976
|$2,247
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,484
|$1,686
|Rough
|$734
|$992
|$1,126
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,353
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,585
|$2,093
|$2,373
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,572
|$1,781
|Rough
|$783
|$1,051
|$1,189
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$2,332
|$2,666
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,074
|$2,370
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,558
|$1,779
|Rough
|$760
|$1,042
|$1,188
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,338
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,573
|$2,079
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,562
|$1,771
|Rough
|$777
|$1,044
|$1,182
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,331
|$2,676
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,073
|$2,380
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,557
|$1,786
|Rough
|$749
|$1,041
|$1,193
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,331
|$2,648
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,073
|$2,354
|Average
|$1,169
|$1,557
|$1,767
|Rough
|$773
|$1,041
|$1,180