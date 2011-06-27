Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

Better than the best! thecarguy112 , 01/16/2013 17 of 19 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars out there! I have the automatic transmission, and this car flys down the road!! it is very fast and has excellent handling. On the exterior, there is a very sleek and modern design (Black) that looks fantastic! The interior even though its old looks well done and seems to wear very little. let me talk a little about comfort, THIS CAR IS COMFY! The front seats are very high quality and are very supportive and hug you in. (drove non stop from my town to a town near by, which is a 100 mile round trip, 4 times in a row!) the seats have held up very well! Also, the cargo room is very impressive! (moved into a 2 bedroom with this car only.) So obviously I luv this car! Report Abuse

They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore! Larry Twitchell , 07/10/2016 Linear 2.3t 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Get the maintenance records if at all possible before purchasing. If satisfactory to you, buy and prepare to enjoy yourself in a very good car. Operating costs are reasonable. It is a great, safe road car that eats up the miles in comfort. The only better seats would be in a Volvo but these provide great support. Living in New England provides a great variety of road conditions that are easily met by this Saab. It loves snow and can handle it as well as a lot of AWD cars today. Its ability to carry enormous loads is so surprising as many people think of Saab as a small car. After 13 and a half years I still look forward to driving this great car. July 2018 - 145,000 miles. Still going strong as our second car. MPG averages 25 overall. Replaced original exhaust system in '17 and did rear brakes. Worth next to nothing as a trade but worth thousands to me. Bought this Saab new in Sept. 2003. January 2019 - 152,000 miles and still loving it. Replaced a couple of tires and the others need new shoes, too. Really a great car! July 2020- 155k, Original finishes still great. Runs like a top. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wasaab luthermarcus , 02/16/2015 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Great over all car! Picked one up for 2,100$ best buy for a car I ever had at this price and even if i bought a more expensive car. Car handles well in the snow has that ump -pick-up-and-go- feel and drive. I got this gem cheap. In 2015 to get 2003 with this reliable didn't think it was possible at the price i bought it. One thing is the radio not married to the car which is a pain i have to go to place with tech equipment to get it working but for 2,100 i can not complain about the radio. Love saab getting a new version in the future.

Good for a passionate car lover. matt_beckman , 08/26/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful After driving 3 Saabs, a 2005, 2006 9.3 Turbo, and a 2003 9.5 Aero It is clear that Saabs are cars to be pampered and taken well care of. If you are looking for a reliable car with as little maintenance as possible this is not the car for you. Your better of with a Toyota. You will get what you give with Saab and the car is good for someone who enjoys taking care of cars as a passion and DOES NOT mind putting in an extra dollar to keep their jem running at top quality. For about $4500 the 2003 Areo is about the best sports car you can get for the price and after regular maintenance you can expect quick acceleration, good gas mileage, and an all over all smooth, stylish, and luxurious ride.