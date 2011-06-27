Used 2010 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
Good All-Around Sports Sedan
Someone in review forum talking about future of the brand wrote that Saab should position itself as the $25K European sports sedan -- whether that is where the future is for Saab or not, I think it is a good way to position this model. It doesn't have a great interior compared to say an Audi A4 (my previous car), engine is not sublime, handling is OK (AWD helps considerably though I bought FWD version), brand cache is struggling and I will have to see on reliability. But after 2,000+ miles of driving, I have no major complaints. It's a good all around performer and if it doesn't quite excel in any obvious automotive review category, does enough to satisfy and bring the occasional smile.
SAAB lives
Second Saab, chose over Audi and BMW. Vehicle handles great and does everything well for thousands less than equal competition.The wife had to have manual transmission, only reasonable competition was Subaru but she did not like the design.
Better than I'd expected
We wanted to replace a pick up for better fuel economy. Saab's tasteful design, functional and pleasing layout of controls, good fuel economy, safety, and good looks all factored into the decision. In the end our 7 year old Saab (purchased used) sold us on the new one. After several years of ownership, we still flip a coin over who gets to drive it. Instead of a van or CUV that doesn't handle like a car, we have a car that handles well, and still will accommodate a lot of stuff.
Extremely reliable even after 160,000 miles!
I purchased this car new in 2010 for $32,000. I currently have 162,000 miles on it and it has been extremely reliable. The engine runs great and so far the transmission has worked fine as well. I had to replace a drive shaft at 100K miles and a wheel bearing at 140K miles. As of today with 160K miles, I do need rear CV boots, a front vacuum pump and a transfer case seal. It would cost me approximately $1,850 to repair all of those items. I don't know if I will bother spending the money to fix these issues since I have so many miles on the car. I have to say though, it has been a fun car to drive and it has never failed me. I have always serviced it as per the manufacturers specs and I'm sure that's partly why it has run so well. .... A little about me, I am 5'-6" tall and the seats and cabin room are perfect for me!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Car with great Incentives!
Coming from a Lexus GS350 this is quite a difference. I love the way it handles and the XWD with the 6 speed auto is wonderful. I could not pass up the deal on this vehicle. Almost $12k off sticker. Despite what they say as this being an outdated car with not a lot to offer compared to the 3 series, A4, etc could not beat the price with this one.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 2010 Saab 9-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles