Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,008$3,535$3,896
Clean$2,770$3,251$3,574
Average$2,295$2,681$2,928
Rough$1,819$2,111$2,283
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,723$4,184$4,506
Clean$3,428$3,847$4,133
Average$2,840$3,173$3,387
Rough$2,251$2,499$2,640
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,974$4,459$4,797
Clean$3,660$4,100$4,400
Average$3,031$3,381$3,605
Rough$2,403$2,663$2,811
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,669$4,572$5,182
Clean$3,379$4,204$4,753
Average$2,799$3,467$3,895
Rough$2,219$2,730$3,036
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,240$4,005$4,522
Clean$2,984$3,682$4,148
Average$2,472$3,037$3,399
Rough$1,959$2,392$2,650
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,047$4,648
Clean$2,904$3,721$4,263
Average$2,405$3,069$3,493
Rough$1,907$2,417$2,724
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$4,430$5,031
Clean$3,259$4,073$4,614
Average$2,700$3,359$3,781
Rough$2,140$2,646$2,948
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,513$4,643$5,401
Clean$3,235$4,269$4,954
Average$2,680$3,521$4,059
Rough$2,124$2,773$3,165
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,094$4,002$4,613
Clean$2,850$3,680$4,231
Average$2,360$3,035$3,467
Rough$1,871$2,390$2,703
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,680 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,680 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Saab 9-3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,680 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Saab 9-3 ranges from $1,871 to $4,613, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.