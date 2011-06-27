Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,008
|$3,535
|$3,896
|Clean
|$2,770
|$3,251
|$3,574
|Average
|$2,295
|$2,681
|$2,928
|Rough
|$1,819
|$2,111
|$2,283
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,723
|$4,184
|$4,506
|Clean
|$3,428
|$3,847
|$4,133
|Average
|$2,840
|$3,173
|$3,387
|Rough
|$2,251
|$2,499
|$2,640
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,974
|$4,459
|$4,797
|Clean
|$3,660
|$4,100
|$4,400
|Average
|$3,031
|$3,381
|$3,605
|Rough
|$2,403
|$2,663
|$2,811
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,669
|$4,572
|$5,182
|Clean
|$3,379
|$4,204
|$4,753
|Average
|$2,799
|$3,467
|$3,895
|Rough
|$2,219
|$2,730
|$3,036
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,240
|$4,005
|$4,522
|Clean
|$2,984
|$3,682
|$4,148
|Average
|$2,472
|$3,037
|$3,399
|Rough
|$1,959
|$2,392
|$2,650
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,047
|$4,648
|Clean
|$2,904
|$3,721
|$4,263
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,069
|$3,493
|Rough
|$1,907
|$2,417
|$2,724
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$4,430
|$5,031
|Clean
|$3,259
|$4,073
|$4,614
|Average
|$2,700
|$3,359
|$3,781
|Rough
|$2,140
|$2,646
|$2,948
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,513
|$4,643
|$5,401
|Clean
|$3,235
|$4,269
|$4,954
|Average
|$2,680
|$3,521
|$4,059
|Rough
|$2,124
|$2,773
|$3,165
Estimated values
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,094
|$4,002
|$4,613
|Clean
|$2,850
|$3,680
|$4,231
|Average
|$2,360
|$3,035
|$3,467
|Rough
|$1,871
|$2,390
|$2,703