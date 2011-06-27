  1. Home
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Consumer Reviews

There is no question-this is the best car made

GJ, 02/20/2018
2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Expect people to stop you and ask about this car. You will be seen driving this car. It is not a daily driver for instance you will not drive this car to Wal Mart. It's performance and design is the best I have ever seen. It is hand made with technology that is superior to most. The warranty is superior to most. It is covered bumper to bumper. It includes all maintenance. When it is time for routine maintenance the dealer comes with a covered trailer and trailers it to the dealership. All maintenance is included for the first four years. Sirius radio with every thing is included for the first four years. I have had the car for over one year and absolutely no problems with it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
