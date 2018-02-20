Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Wraith Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    6,836 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $214,995

    $16,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    8,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $215,988

    $15,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    10,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $220,479

    $10,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    certified

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    2,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $228,888

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    7,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $245,981

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    17,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $221,990

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    4,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $178,894

    $24,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    7,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $187,975

    $13,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    8,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $249,998

    $9,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    22,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $228,995

    $16,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    certified

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    5,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $199,950

    $6,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    certified

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    11,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $198,950

    $6,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    certified

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    5,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $205,950

    $1,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    14,107 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $159,917

    $9,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    4,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $199,995

    $8,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    7,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $199,950

    $4,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    16,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $182,988

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    7,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $199,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Wraith searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

Consumer Reviews for the Rolls-Royce Wraith

Read recent reviews for the Rolls-Royce Wraith
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
There is no question-this is the best car made
GJ,02/20/2018
2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
Expect people to stop you and ask about this car. You will be seen driving this car. It is not a daily driver for instance you will not drive this car to Wal Mart. It's performance and design is the best I have ever seen. It is hand made with technology that is superior to most. The warranty is superior to most. It is covered bumper to bumper. It includes all maintenance. When it is time for routine maintenance the dealer comes with a covered trailer and trailers it to the dealership. All maintenance is included for the first four years. Sirius radio with every thing is included for the first four years. I have had the car for over one year and absolutely no problems with it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
Wraith
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce Wraith info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings