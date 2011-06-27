Overall rating

There's no shortage of driver-centric luxury coupes that can just as easily knock out a cross-country cruise as make a show-stopping statement on Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue. But only one embarrasses the others with the gravitas and opulence that its legendary British nameplate commands. This is the car that separates you from everybody else. This is the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The Wraith is something of an outlier in the Rolls-Royce lineup. While the Ghost sedan is meant to be piloted by a chauffeur and the Dawn is for sun-worshippers, the Wraith is made with the driver in mind. It's the sportiest model Rolls offers, with a turbocharged V12 supplying the driver with a deep reserve of power from which to draw. It's not the sportiest touring car in the world, but it's arguably the most luxurious.

Open the Wraith's rear-hinged coach doors and you'll step into your own private world of serenity and decadence. The cabin is lush with rich leathers, exquisite wood inlays and flawless chrome. Every inch is a treat for the senses, from the ceiling perforated with more than 1,000 individually woven lights down to the plush lambswool mats. Whatever you can see or touch, you can customize to your taste. For when exceptional just isn't good enough, there's the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith.