2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Review
- Exquisitely detailed cabin with unequaled craftsmanship
- Materials quality is immaculate
- Seemingly infinite degree of customization
- Commanding, traffic-clearing road presence
- Trunk is small relative to the Wraith's overall size
- Advanced safety tech, such as blind-spot monitoring, is not available
There's no shortage of driver-centric luxury coupes that can just as easily knock out a cross-country cruise as make a show-stopping statement on Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue. But only one embarrasses the others with the gravitas and opulence that its legendary British nameplate commands. This is the car that separates you from everybody else. This is the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith.
The Wraith is something of an outlier in the Rolls-Royce lineup. While the Ghost sedan is meant to be piloted by a chauffeur and the Dawn is for sun-worshippers, the Wraith is made with the driver in mind. It's the sportiest model Rolls offers, with a turbocharged V12 supplying the driver with a deep reserve of power from which to draw. It's not the sportiest touring car in the world, but it's arguably the most luxurious.
Open the Wraith's rear-hinged coach doors and you'll step into your own private world of serenity and decadence. The cabin is lush with rich leathers, exquisite wood inlays and flawless chrome. Every inch is a treat for the senses, from the ceiling perforated with more than 1,000 individually woven lights down to the plush lambswool mats. Whatever you can see or touch, you can customize to your taste. For when exceptional just isn't good enough, there's the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith.
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith models
Though all Rolls-Royces are nothing less than peerless, immaculately constructed luxury cars, the 2017 Wraith is undoubtedly the most driver-centric. The big coupe is based on the Ghost sedan (itself a bit more exciting to drive than the larger Phantom) and features the most powerful engine in Rolls' lineup. It's generally sold in just one trim level with a seemingly infinite degree of customization. The new Black Badge variant debuts in 2017, promising to make the Wraith more involving to drive (as much as a Rolls-Royce can be, anyway).
The rear-wheel-drive Wraith is driven by a powerful turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (624 horsepower, 605 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Highlights of its standard features include 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, a self-adjusting air suspension, keyless ignition and entry, power-closing rear-hinged "coach" doors, hands-free trunk opening and closing, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control with upcoming curve detection, leather upholstery and trim, wood accents, eight-way power-adjustable front seats with heating (and four-way power lumbar), front-seat massage functions, driver-seat memory settings, lane departure warning and a head-up display.
Also standard are a surround-view camera system, four-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 10.3-inch center display screen, a navigation system, voice controls, concierge services, and an 18-speaker sound system with a CD/DVD player, satellite and HD radio, digital music storage and a USB port.
There are three primary feature packages for the 2017 Wraith. The Driver's Assistance Systems Three package adds an infrared night-vision display and adaptive cruise control. The U.S. Wraith package includes Driver's Assistance Systems Three plus any wheel design, the 1,300-watt Bespoke Audio system (18-channel amplifier, 18 speakers and digital sound processing), lambswool floor mats and a fixed-glass roof.
Many items within the Wraith's grouped packages are available as stand-alone options. Other individual options include ventilated front seats, a leather trunk floor, and a plethora of interior personalization options for trim, doorsills, stitching, surface materials and inlays. Exterior option highlights include two-tone paint schemes with or without a third, separating color and paint-matched center caps for the wheels. There are also several options for the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, including solid silver, gold-plated, illuminated polycarbonate and bottom-lit figures.
The Wraith Black Badge is something else entirely, providing a sportier driving experience to what is already Rolls-Royce's most driver-oriented car. It starts with a sportier suspension tune, a modified transmission calibration and a torque increase to 642 lb-ft. Some features are unique to the Black Badge but, knowing Rolls, they can probably be outfitted to the normal Wraith for the right price. These include a glossy black Spirit of Ecstasy, carbon-fiber and alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, a retuned suspension, LED headlights, carbon-fiber interior trim, darkened air vents, a different clock and embroidery in the shape of an infinity sign.
- Camera System
- Helps in parking and low-speed driving by providing a top-down view of the Wraith, while front cameras allow you to peek around corners.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Adds an adaptive cruise control system that operates even when the Wraith slows down to a stop.
- Night Vision
- Displays a "night vision" image in the central display screen that illuminates and identifies obstacles (such as pedestrians) at night.
