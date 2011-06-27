There's really nothing on sale today that's quite like the Rolls-Royce Wraith. There are cars that are as expensive as the Wraith, and those that offer a similarly deep level of customization, but just about all the competition aims at being both sporty and luxurious. Rolls-Royce eschews a pretense of athleticism. With the Wraith, it focused on making one of the most comfortable, well-appointed and exclusive coupes on sale today.

This isn't a coupe meant for tackling winding back roads. That's not to say the Wraith isn't nice to drive, but this coupe was made for city streets and highway cruises. For those who do want a little more performance, the Wraith Black Badge offers more torque from the V12 engine.

The Wraith is Rolls-Royce's only coupe (the Rolls-Royce Dawn is essentially a convertible Wraith) and comes with a suitably regal interior. And that's before diving into the extensive options for personalization. Everything from the paint to the color and texture of the leather can be changed to your heart's content. Do you want a Wraith with a gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood, a three-tone leather interior with bright red sheep's wool floor mats, and a contrasting steering wheel? Rolls-Royce will do it.

Competition is few in this league. The Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, McLaren GT and Ferrari 812 Superfast are all big, expensive coupes with long options lists and — with the exception of the V8-powered McLaren — and powerful V12 engines. While those may be faster and sharper to drive than the Wraith, none have quite the presence or lavish level of comfort as the Rolls.