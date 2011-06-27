2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- An imposing presence on the road
- A wealth of premium materials, plus expert craftsmanship
- Impeccably smooth ride quality
- Customizable to your heart's (and budget's) content
- Not as powerful as you'd expect
- Ergonomics leave a bit to be desired
- Large dimensions make it awkward in tight spaces
- Lack of available advanced technology features
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Phantom Drophead Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
For about the last decade, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe has represented the pinnacle of top-down opulence. This year marks the end for this model, but it still has all of the grandeur and grace it started with.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe symbolizes wealth, luxury and refinement in a manner that few vehicles can. With a cabin swathed in the finest materials available, enough road-going gravitas to please royalty and a starting price in the half-million-dollar range, this massive convertible is one of the most overt ways to announce to the world that you've made it.
Though it's unmatched in many categories, the Drophead Coupe is lagging behind when it comes to technology. Both in terms of infotainment and safety, even nonpremium luxury vehicles have it beat. But the 2017 Drophead Coupe is also the end of the line for this generation, with the expectation that it will be replaced in due time. That means if you've had one on your mind, this is the time to buy because it's not clear when the next Phantom-based convertible will appear.
2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe models
The 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is a four-passenger premium luxury convertible. Power is derived from a 6.75-liter V12 (453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque) and sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights include 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, power-closing rear-hinged doors and a power-closing trunklid.
On the inside, you also receive automatic climate control, power front seats with memory functions, heated front and rear seats, oak interior trim, a cashmere-blend headliner, two umbrellas hidden in the front fenders, Bluetooth, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, a navigation system and a 15-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system.
There is no shortage of customization options to suit your particular taste, from interior wood trim to monogrammed upholstery and leather color palettes. And if you don't find the broad choices from Rolls-Royce to your liking, you can go the full customized route and create your own unique design.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Phantom Drophead Coupe models:
- Rollover Protection
- Protects passengers in the event a rollover crash is detected. The system deploys from the rear head restraints.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Gives a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making it easier to maneuver in tight confines.
- Park Distance Control
- Provides visual and audible warnings when you are maneuvering close to objects.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Phantom Drophead Coupe
Related Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons