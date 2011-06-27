  1. Home
Appraise this car

2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • An imposing presence on the road
  • A wealth of premium materials, plus expert craftsmanship
  • Impeccably smooth ride quality
  • Customizable to your heart's (and budget's) content
  • Not as powerful as you'd expect
  • Ergonomics leave a bit to be desired
  • Large dimensions make it awkward in tight spaces
  • Lack of available advanced technology features
Which Phantom Drophead Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Since there is only one well-appointed trim level, the key to selecting your Phantom Drophead Coupe will come down to cosmetic choices and which ultra-posh accessories you want. If there's a feature that isn't available, there's a good chance Rolls-Royce will make it. For a cost, of course.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For about the last decade, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe has represented the pinnacle of top-down opulence. This year marks the end for this model, but it still has all of the grandeur and grace it started with.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe symbolizes wealth, luxury and refinement in a manner that few vehicles can. With a cabin swathed in the finest materials available, enough road-going gravitas to please royalty and a starting price in the half-million-dollar range, this massive convertible is one of the most overt ways to announce to the world that you've made it.

Though it's unmatched in many categories, the Drophead Coupe is lagging behind when it comes to technology. Both in terms of infotainment and safety, even nonpremium luxury vehicles have it beat. But the 2017 Drophead Coupe is also the end of the line for this generation, with the expectation that it will be replaced in due time. That means if you've had one on your mind, this is the time to buy because it's not clear when the next Phantom-based convertible will appear.

2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe models

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is a four-passenger premium luxury convertible. Power is derived from a 6.75-liter V12 (453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque) and sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment highlights include 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, power-closing rear-hinged doors and a power-closing trunklid.

On the inside, you also receive automatic climate control, power front seats with memory functions, heated front and rear seats, oak interior trim, a cashmere-blend headliner, two umbrellas hidden in the front fenders, Bluetooth, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, a navigation system and a 15-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system.

There is no shortage of customization options to suit your particular taste, from interior wood trim to monogrammed upholstery and leather color palettes. And if you don't find the broad choices from Rolls-Royce to your liking, you can go the full customized route and create your own unique design.

Driving

Motivating an almost 3-ton vehicle with authority is a challenge, but the Phantom Drophead Coupe's massive V12 does it with grace. It's more civilized than exhilarating, with little indication that it's working hard. The SUV-like footprint, however, makes it somewhat difficult to maneuver in confined spaces.

Comfort

The Phantom Drophead Coupe meets the lofty expectations for a Rolls-Royce with a smooth ride quality and an indulgent interior. All seats are well shaped and padded for extended road-trip comfort, and the five-layer top keeps the cabin quiet and calm.

Interior

Expert craftsmanship and exquisite materials are on full display. Every surface is impeccable and difficult to surpass with any budget. Rear-seat accommodations could be a bit claustrophobic with the top up, but the rear-hinged doors ensure easy access.

Utility

With only 11 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the Drophead Coupe's trunk is limiting, but we're sure you have the means to send your luggage ahead of you. In return, there are several unique options for a glamorous picnic or weekend jaunt.

Technology

The infotainment screen appears from behind the clock and the dial controller emerges from the center console. It's easy to operate since it's sourced from a previous BMW iDrive system, but controls for front seats and climate are not very intuitive.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automatic
Gas
453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automatic
Gas
453 hp @ 5350 rpm

Safety

Our experts like the Phantom Drophead Coupe models:

Rollover Protection
Protects passengers in the event a rollover crash is detected. The system deploys from the rear head restraints.
Surround-View Camera System
Gives a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making it easier to maneuver in tight confines.
Park Distance Control
Provides visual and audible warnings when you are maneuvering close to objects.

More about the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Overview

The Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.7L 12cyl 8A).

