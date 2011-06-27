Overall rating

For about the last decade, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe has represented the pinnacle of top-down opulence. This year marks the end for this model, but it still has all of the grandeur and grace it started with.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe symbolizes wealth, luxury and refinement in a manner that few vehicles can. With a cabin swathed in the finest materials available, enough road-going gravitas to please royalty and a starting price in the half-million-dollar range, this massive convertible is one of the most overt ways to announce to the world that you've made it.

Though it's unmatched in many categories, the Drophead Coupe is lagging behind when it comes to technology. Both in terms of infotainment and safety, even nonpremium luxury vehicles have it beat. But the 2017 Drophead Coupe is also the end of the line for this generation, with the expectation that it will be replaced in due time. That means if you've had one on your mind, this is the time to buy because it's not clear when the next Phantom-based convertible will appear.