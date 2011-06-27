  1. Home
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$492,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$492,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Brushed Steel And Teak Deck Packageyes
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$492,000
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$492,000
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$492,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Lambswool Floormatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Treadplates-"PHANTOM"yes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Marquetry Fanyes
Humidor in Gloveboxyes
Parasolsyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Marquetry Diamondyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Portable Leather Trimmed Cool Bagyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Pen Set in Gloveboxyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Marquetry Columnyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (SoE)yes
Cross-Banded Veneeryes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Vin Plateyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (RR)yes
Treadplates-"ROLLS-ROYCE, GOODWOOD"yes
Commission Collection Umbrellas w/Colored Handlesyes
Dark Metal Instrument Dialsyes
Black Headliningyes
Marquetry Checkered Diamondyes
Mother of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$492,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$492,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Pinstripe Tiresyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Single Coachline in Twin Positionyes
Up lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Contrast Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
New Bespoke Paintyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 9 Spokeyes
Main Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Teak Deckingyes
Contrast Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Two Tone Paintyes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
Twin Coachlineyes
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheelsyes
Main Color Wheel Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height61.7 in.
Maximum payload730 lbs.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Exterior Colors
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Stone Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lazuli Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Arctic White
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Ensign Red
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Madeira Red
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Blue Velvet
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black(Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • English White
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Oak Cluster
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$492,000
P285/45R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$492,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$492,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
