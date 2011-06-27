Vehicle overview

After collecting that Grammy, that championship ring or the accolades for closing that big deal, you approach your waiting convertible after a long day. Is it a BMW? A Mercedes, perhaps? Nice cars, but rather mundane for a person of your considerable means and achievements. Your ride is nothing less than the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Just the sound of its name ("Drophead" is British for convertible top) alone is enough to command respect even before one views the car.

Being a member of the Phantom family, the Drophead Coupe is an unabashedly massive automobile. Compared to a Chevy Suburban, it measures just 2 inches shorter in length, is nearly as wide and weighs even more. But given how densely packed it is with quality materials and luxury features, it's almost understandable. Indeed, no fewer than 18 cow hides are used to envelop the cabin in rich leather. The Drophead's breathtaking styling is further emphasized by the power-closing, rear-hinged doors that make getting in or out of the car something of an occasion.

If you were to choose just one option, we'd highly suggest making it the teakwood rear deck. Rather fittingly, this cover for the dropped top resembles the gleaming wooden deck of a yacht with its 30 strips of matched Asian teak joined together with black caulking. Yes, the teak deck option is costly and would require the occasional oiling, but it's well worth it given the added touch of class it gives the Phantom. You may further make this near-half-million-dollar car your own via Rolls-Royce's Bespoke services. The latter offers customization seemingly limited only by your imagination and checkbook. So if you want your Drophead to be the only fuchsia one in the country club parking lot, Rolls can make it happen.

Oh yes, under all this glamour is a mighty fine car. Meticulously engineered by BMW and Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe perfectly blends the dynamic virtues of a modern German car with the style and panache expected of a Rolls. The power from its V12 is immense yet refined, its ride is supple and its handling is surprisingly un-yachtlike. There are other high-end luxury convertibles, but none can truly match the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe when it comes to sheer opulence and presence.