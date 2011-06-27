Vehicle overview

The beautiful Contessa Sofia di Vincenzo disembarks rather elegantly from the Flying Lady, your regal yacht that has docked in Monaco after a three-week cruise from Miami and through the Mediterranean. Her ebony hair falls upon her tanned shoulders, her flouncy azure dress dancing in the soft sea breeze. You take her delicate hand and lead her to your...

If you finished that sentence with "rented Chrysler Sebring," there's been some misunderstanding. The correct answer is 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which in American English translates to "two-door convertible version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom." It is the pinnacle of luxury convertibles, the end-all of automotive grandeur and the quintessential land-based runabout to store aboard your Flying Lady. Other cars will do, but what you want is a Drophead.

Although 10 inches shorter than the standard Phantom, the Drophead Coupe (pronounced coop-ay in fine British tradition) is still 20 inches longer than an Audi Q7 and only 2 inches shorter than a Suburban. It weighs more than both. The Drophead is also incredibly wide, which makes maneuvering in tight spots akin to piloting the Flying Lady through a lazy river.

The Drophead is special in plenty of other ways as well. Most notable are the rear-hinged "coach" doors that have essentially been extinct on two-door cars since the 1930s. Of course, only the finest materials have been used to create a truly one-of-a-kind cabin. No fewer than 18 bovines sacrifice themselves for king, country and interior. Their hides are tanned in nine standard colors (available in contrasting combinations) such as black, creme light, roseleaf, fleet blue and consort red. Rolls' bespoke services will even create a personal leather color to match the Contessa's azure dress if you like. The same goes for customizable exterior paint, which they'll even name after her.

But this is all standard Rolls-Royce fare. The Drophead Coupe stands apart with a special optional tonneau cover for the five-layer soft top (available in six colors itself) that is finished in 100-percent genuine teak and is said to resemble the deck of a luxury yacht. Rolls sources blonde green teak grown in hilltop regions of Southeast Asia. Each "deck" features 30 separate pieces cut from the same tree to avoid any variation in grain patterns. Those pieces are bonded, then black caulking (the same as yacht builders use) is applied to the grooves before the entire deck is sanded and finished. It's recommended that the teak be oiled at every service interval. Sound impossibly high-class? It bloody well is and you should order it.

There's a car under all this pomp and circumstance, and we're happy to report it's a mighty fine one. Meticulously engineered by BMW and Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe perfectly blends the dynamic virtues of a modern German car with the style and panache expected of a classic British luxury automobile. The power from its V12 is vigorous, its ride is supple, its handling surprisingly un-yachtlike. There are other high-end luxury convertibles, but none can truly stand toe to toe with the 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. If you have achieved that Flying Lady lifestyle, or even strive for it, there is simply no other automotive choice.