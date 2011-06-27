Vehicle overview

It would be a mistake to think of the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe as an all-in-one convertible solution. Anyone lucky enough to own one of these bad boys probably has a few other drop-tops, too. Feeling sporty? Grab the Aston Martin keys. Want to keep a low profile? That's what the SL550's for. Heading for your favorite mountain road? It's Ferrari time (though which one?) But when you just want to show everyone that you're a master of the universe, there's no substitute for the Drophead Coupe.

Clearly, you don't buy a Rolls-Royce ragtop the size of a Chevrolet Suburban in order to blend in. Measuring 18 feet, 5 inches from stem to stern, this land yacht is actually 3 inches shorter than the Suburban, but it compensates with an astonishing 5,995-pound curb weight that shames the 5,775-pound Chevy. It's like having your own personal parade everywhere you go, though you're bound to attract some paparazzi while you're at it, professional or otherwise. Even then, you might not mind; there's something to be said for a car that people can't help snapping photos of, whether they recognize you or not.

It's fortunate that the Phantom Drophead Coupe has such presence, however, because its performance is considerably less impressive. The naturally aspirated 6.7-liter V12 under the hood maxes out at 453 horsepower, a pedestrian number for the price -- especially in a 3-ton vehicle. As for handling, it should come as no surprise that the Drophead Coupe has a strong preference for straight ahead. There's only so much the chassis engineers could do with the largest, heaviest convertible on the market.

Ultimately, what's thrilling about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe isn't the drive itself, but rather the peerless sense of occasion you get from behind the wheel. No other convertible can announce your arrival with nearly as much authority, and for buyers with a whole lot of money to burn, that's a pretty compelling proposition.