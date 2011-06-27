Vehicle overview

You're walking down the red carpet, attractive companion by your side and an Oscar or a Grammy clutched firmly in hand, making your way toward your waiting car. Of course it's a convertible, but not something as common or relatively mundane as a BMW or Mercedes, nice as they are. No sirree, your ride is nothing less than the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Whether you're the owner or an onlooker, one can't help but be impressed upon seeing this magnificent automobile. It's not only the regal styling that commands attention, but also the sheer size. Being a member of the Phantom family, the Drophead Coupe is an unabashedly massive automobile. Compared to a Chevy Suburban, it measures just 2 inches shorter in length, is nearly as wide and weighs even more.

But given how well stocked the Phantom Drophead is with quality materials and luxury features, its considerable bulk is almost understandable. Indeed, no fewer than 18 cow hides are used to line the cabin in rich leather, and it seems as if a forest's worth of trees contributed to the lavish wood trim. Gaining access to this plush cabin is via one of the Rolls' key styling elements: the power-closing, rear-hinged doors that make getting in or out of the car something of an occasion.

As grand as this car is, you can make it even more stunning to behold by selecting the optional teak wood rear deck. Rather fittingly, this cover for the dropped top (or "hood" in Rolls-Royce/British parlance) resembles the gleaming wooden deck of a yacht with its 30 strips of teak joined together with black caulking. This option is expectedly costly and would require the occasional oiling, but it's well worth it given the added touch of class it gives the Phantom. You may further personalize this nearly $500,000 car via Rolls-Royce's Bespoke services. The latter offer customization seemingly limited only by your imagination and checkbook. Should you want your Drophead to be the only fuchsia one in the country club parking lot, Rolls can make it happen.

Oh yes. Under all this glamour is a mighty fine car. Meticulously engineered by BMW and Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe perfectly blends the dynamic virtues of a modern German car with the style, panache and hand-crafted excellence expected of a Rolls. The power from its V12 is immense yet refined, its ride is supple and its handling is surprisingly un-yachtlike. There are other high-end luxury convertibles, but none can truly match the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe when it comes to sheer opulence and presence.