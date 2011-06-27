  1. Home
2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible Exterior

MSRP$492,000
Dealer Price

Which Phantom Drophead Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Since there is only one well-appointed trim level, the key to selecting your Phantom Drophead Coupe will come down to cosmetic choices and which ultra-posh accessories you want. If there's a feature that isn't available, there's a good chance Rolls-Royce will make it. For a cost, of course.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • An imposing presence on the road
  • A wealth of premium materials, plus expert craftsmanship
  • Impeccably smooth ride quality
  • Customizable to your heart's (and budget's) content

Overall rating

For about the last decade, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe has represented the pinnacle of top-down opulence. This year marks the end for this model, but it still has all of the grandeur and grace it started with.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe symbolizes wealth, luxury and refinement in a manner that few vehicles can. With a cabin swathed in the finest materials available, enough road-going gravitas to please royalty and a starting price in the half-million-dollar range, this massive convertible is one of the most overt ways to announce to the world that you've made it.

Though it's unmatched in many categories, the Drophead Coupe is lagging behind when it comes to technology. Both in terms of infotainment and safety, even nonpremium luxury vehicles have it beat. But the 2017 Drophead Coupe is also the end of the line for this generation, with the expectation that it will be replaced in due time. That means if you've had one on your mind, this is the time to buy because it's not clear when the next Phantom-based convertible will appear.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe models

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is a four-passenger premium luxury convertible. Power is derived from a 6.75-liter V12 (453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque) and sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment highlights include 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, power-closing rear-hinged doors and a power-closing trunklid.

On the inside, you also receive automatic climate control, power front seats with memory functions, heated front and rear seats, oak interior trim, a cashmere-blend headliner, two umbrellas hidden in the front fenders, Bluetooth, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, a navigation system and a 15-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system.

There is no shortage of customization options to suit your particular taste, from interior wood trim to monogrammed upholstery and leather color palettes. And if you don't find the broad choices from Rolls-Royce to your liking, you can go the full customized route and create your own unique design.

Driving

Motivating an almost 3-ton vehicle with authority is a challenge, but the Phantom Drophead Coupe's massive V12 does it with grace. It's more civilized than exhilarating, with little indication that it's working hard. The SUV-like footprint, however, makes it somewhat difficult to maneuver in confined spaces.

Comfort

The Phantom Drophead Coupe meets the lofty expectations for a Rolls-Royce with a smooth ride quality and an indulgent interior. All seats are well shaped and padded for extended road-trip comfort, and the five-layer top keeps the cabin quiet and calm.

Interior

Expert craftsmanship and exquisite materials are on full display. Every surface is impeccable and difficult to surpass with any budget. Rear-seat accommodations could be a bit claustrophobic with the top up, but the rear-hinged doors ensure easy access.

Utility

With only 11 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the Drophead Coupe's trunk is limiting, but we're sure you have the means to send your luggage ahead of you. In return, there are several unique options for a glamorous picnic or weekend jaunt.

Technology

The infotainment screen appears from behind the clock and the dial controller emerges from the center console. It's easy to operate since it's sourced from a previous BMW iDrive system, but controls for front seats and climate are not very intuitive.
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    6.7L 12cyl 8A
    MPG 11 city / 19 hwy
    Seats 4
    8-speed automatic
    Gas
    453 hp @ 5350 rpm
    See all Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts like the Phantom Drophead Coupe models:

    Rollover Protection
    Protects passengers in the event a rollover crash is detected. The system deploys from the rear head restraints.
    Surround-View Camera System
    Gives a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making it easier to maneuver in tight confines.
    Park Distance Control
    Provides visual and audible warnings when you are maneuvering close to objects.
    More about the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    The 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is an ultra-luxurious four-passenger convertible that has defined top-down opulence for a decade. As production draws to a close, with the expectation that another convertible will someday return to the lineup, the Drophead Coupe takes its final bow with the same grace and refinement that it had at its debut.

    Should you be scratching your head at the term "Drophead," know that it is simply British car jargon that means convertible top. Although it is 10 inches shorter than the standard Phantom, the Drophead Coupe (pronounced "coop-ay" in fine British tradition) is still a massive automobile. It's as big as a typical three-row SUV and weighs even more. The Drophead is also incredibly wide, which makes maneuvering in tight spots a rather tricky affair.

    Everywhere your eyes fall and your hands touch, the Drophead provides breathtaking styling and luxury. The power-closing doors are hinged at the rear, giving the normally mundane aspect of ingress and egress a sense of occasion. The cabin is furnished in materials befitting a half-million-dollar car. No fewer than 18 cowhides are used to ensconce the cabin in rich leather. In addition to a palette of standard colors, the interior can be had, via Rolls' Bespoke services, in virtually any color the customer desires. The same goes for the exterior paint — if you want your Drophead to be the only fuchsia one in the country club parking lot, Rolls will no doubt make it happen. There's also the optional teak rear deck, which resembles the gleaming wooden deck of a yacht.

    With a starting price around the half-million-dollar mark, the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is the most expensive vehicle in its very small class. That's about double the cost of its closest competitors. At this level, rational economics do not apply. If you can afford it in the first place, the price differential and bespoke premium should be negligible. Rest assured, you'll have the ultimate in open-air luxury motoring, at least until the replacement shows up. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect Phantom Drophead Coupe.

    Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Overview

    The Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.7L 12cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Phantom Drophead Coupe.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Phantom Drophead Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

