More about the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is an ultra-luxurious four-passenger convertible that has defined top-down opulence for a decade. As production draws to a close, with the expectation that another convertible will someday return to the lineup, the Drophead Coupe takes its final bow with the same grace and refinement that it had at its debut. Should you be scratching your head at the term "Drophead," know that it is simply British car jargon that means convertible top. Although it is 10 inches shorter than the standard Phantom, the Drophead Coupe (pronounced "coop-ay" in fine British tradition) is still a massive automobile. It's as big as a typical three-row SUV and weighs even more. The Drophead is also incredibly wide, which makes maneuvering in tight spots a rather tricky affair. Everywhere your eyes fall and your hands touch, the Drophead provides breathtaking styling and luxury. The power-closing doors are hinged at the rear, giving the normally mundane aspect of ingress and egress a sense of occasion. The cabin is furnished in materials befitting a half-million-dollar car. No fewer than 18 cowhides are used to ensconce the cabin in rich leather. In addition to a palette of standard colors, the interior can be had, via Rolls' Bespoke services, in virtually any color the customer desires. The same goes for the exterior paint — if you want your Drophead to be the only fuchsia one in the country club parking lot, Rolls will no doubt make it happen. There's also the optional teak rear deck, which resembles the gleaming wooden deck of a yacht. With a starting price around the half-million-dollar mark, the 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is the most expensive vehicle in its very small class. That's about double the cost of its closest competitors. At this level, rational economics do not apply. If you can afford it in the first place, the price differential and bespoke premium should be negligible. Rest assured, you'll have the ultimate in open-air luxury motoring, at least until the replacement shows up. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Overview

The Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.7L 12cyl 8A).

