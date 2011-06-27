Vehicle overview

You've just disembarked from your 30-meter Azimut yacht after sailing through the Mediterranean. Well rested after a few weeks on the water, your lovely spouse by your side, you walk toward your awaiting motor car, a convertible (insert your choice here). Had you finished this sentence with something as bourgeois as a BMW or Mercedes-Benz, then shame on you. For those accustomed to the best of everything, nothing less than a 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe will do.

Should you be scratching your head at the term "Drophead," know that it is simply British car jargon that means convertible top. Although it is 10 inches shorter than the standard Phantom, the Drophead Coupe (pronounced "coop-ay" in fine British tradition) is still a massive automobile. To put this into proper perspective, consider that it is but 2 inches shorter in length than a Chevy Suburban and weighs even more. The Drophead is also incredibly wide, which makes maneuvering in tight spots a rather tricky affair.

Everywhere your eyes fall and your hands touch, the Drophead provides breathtaking styling and luxury. The power-closing doors are hinged at the rear, giving the normally mundane aspect of ingress/egress a sense of occasion. The cabin is furnished in materials befitting a near-half-million-dollar car. No fewer than 18 cow hides are used to ensconce the cabin in rich leather. In addition to a palette of standard colors, the interior can be had, via Rolls' Bespoke services, in virtually any color the customer desires. The same goes for the exterior paint -- if you want your Drophead to be the only fuchsia one in the country club parking lot, Rolls will no doubt make it happen.

Speaking of styling, we'd be remiss if we didn't urge you to opt for the teakwood rear deck. Not exactly something you could replicate via your carpentry skills and the neighborhood lumber store, this cover for the dropped top resembles the gleaming wooden deck of a yacht. Thirty strips of matched Asian teak are joined together and accented with black caulking, creating a gorgeous design element that oozes class. Yes, the teakwood deck requires occasional oiling (recommended at each service interval), but it is bloody well worth it given the added touch of class it gives the Phantom.

Oh yes, there's a car under all this pomp and circumstance, and we're happy to report it's a mighty fine one. Meticulously engineered by BMW and Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe perfectly blends the dynamic virtues of a modern German car with the style and panache expected of a classic British luxury automobile. The power from its V12 is immense yet refined, its ride is supple and its handling is surprisingly un-yachtlike. There are other high-end luxury convertibles, but none can truly stand tire to tire with the 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. If you have the means, there is no other automotive choice.