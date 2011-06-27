Vehicle overview

Driving the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is the automotive equivalent of living in Buckingham Palace. The size, prestige and sheer presence of this soft-top luxury cruiser are second to none. It may be 10 inches shorter than the related Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan, but the Drophead Coupe (pronounced "cou-PAY," of course) is still 15 inches longer than a Mercedes S-Class and 8 inches longer than a Bentley Azure. It's like piloting your own four-wheeled parade -- and since Rolls-Royce drivers tend to be people of interest to paparazzi, chances are you'll also attract a parade of gawkers and shutterbugs wherever you go.

Also gawk-inducing are the rear-hinged "coach" doors, which had largely disappeared from convertibles after the 1930s. The Drophead Coupe is a convertible that's meant to carry rear passengers in comfort, and these doors make ingress or egress a downright graceful affair. For the interior appointments, supple hide is laid atop seemingly every interior surface that's not wood or chrome. If ever there were a car worth its $430,000-plus price tag, the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe might be it.

If the "base" Drophead Coupe is a bit too plain for your taste, the tonneau cover for the five-layer soft top can be finished in genuine teak -- blonde green teak, to be exact, which is grown in hilltop regions of Southeast Asia where the wood apparently has the cleanest grain and richest coloration. Each teak tonneau cover features 30 separate pieces of teak, which are naturally cut from the same tree to avoid any variation in grain patterns. First those pieces are bonded together, and then black caulking -- the same stuff used by yacht builders -- is applied to the grooves before the entire deck is sanded and finished with a liquid wax. It's recommended that the teak be oiled at every service interval. It's also recommended that you check the box for this option, if only to impress the neighbors.

Unlike past Rolls-Royce motor cars, the Drophead Coupe has the modern electronics and design to match its snooty image, as well as a thoroughly up-to-date V12 engine. BMW has contributed the requisite engineering might while wisely making sure that the Phantom is instantly recognizable as a Rolls-Royce. We could talk about the Bentley Azure, but for all intents and purposes there's really no direct competition for the 2009 Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe. It's a singular luxury convertible for those with singular means.