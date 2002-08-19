Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe for Sale Near Me

Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York

This outstanding example of a 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered by Manhattan Motor Cars. With a CARFAX Buyback guarantee from Manhattan Motor Cars, you'll drive away with more than just a great Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. You'll drive away with peace of mind. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe . The upgraded wheels on this vehicle offer improved handling and an attractive appearance. More information about the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe: Created under the BMW banner, the 2009 5-passenger Phantom Coupe features strong A-frame construction, giving the Phantom a stiff body structure for a sportier, more powerful drive. Firm rear shocks and spring rates plus a thick rear roll bar add to the ultimate luxury-performance drive. Rolls Royce's reputation for unparalleled luxury and performance means the Phantom Coupe provides the ultimate in luxury craftsmanship. Strengths of this model include the ultimate status symbol, driver-oriented, and The world's top-of-the-line luxury coupe

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA2D68569UX16219

Stock: U13474

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-11-2014