Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 27,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$169,995
- 25,177 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$139,980
- 8,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$224,950
- 12,789 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$228,888
- 26,635 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$202,790
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$329,000
- 2,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$272,980
- 1,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$292,978
- 4,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$359,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating43 Reviews
Report abuse
Matt,10/02/2008
If you are a person that loves luxury features like a voice-activated navigation system, 12-disc CD/DVD changer, massaging seats, voice- activated 14-way seats, voice- activated heat / air conditioning in car, adaptive cruise control, universal cell phone reception, and remote start, you will love this Phantom Convertible, which contains all of the above, and then some. Even though it's 6,000 pounds, it gets to 60mph in 5.4 seconds, which is not terribly impressive, but it is ridiculously impressive for such a huge car. Fuel economy is that of a World War II battleship, and it's still overpriced by a good $100,000, but it's a decent (not anything special) car if you have the money.
Related Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Long Beach CA
- Used BMW X5 Long Beach CA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Chandler AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Austin TX
- Used Lexus IS 350 Frisco TX
- Used Lexus ES 350 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus ES 350 Spartanburg SC
- Used Mazda CX-9 Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac CTS Greenville SC
- Used Toyota Highlander Waco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Louisville KY
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 Frisco TX
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Cincinnati OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News