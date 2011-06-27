Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible Consumer Reviews

The drophead coupe is like it looks like in the pictures. A phantom ewb hardtop but a convertible. Do not buy a rolls convertible. 1, total waste of money. 2, it gets dirty easily because the interior is meant to be covered. 3, rarely any of the colors that you can choose for the exterior look good with the shape of the car (see if you go to Rolls Royce dealership.) And lastly, TERRIBLE gas mileage (as all rolls have.) The size of the vehicle makes the car worse.

rrowner , 10/07/2020 2dr Convertible (6.7L 12cyl 6A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car is absolutely a dream. My Phantom drophead is now 10 years old and still looks and performs as new. Sometimes, it is actually too smooth. One day on the highway when I thought I was driving close to the speed limit and I looked down and I was going 40 MPH over the highway limit. Over the 10 years (all under either original factory or provenance warranty) the only actual repair was an electronic door handle that sometimes did not work properly and this occurred in the 10th year of service. Ignore the comments from people who have never owned one.