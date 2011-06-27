Estimated values
2002 Ford Escort ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,805
|$2,239
|Clean
|$883
|$1,602
|$1,989
|Average
|$654
|$1,196
|$1,489
|Rough
|$425
|$791
|$990
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$1,700
|$1,981
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,508
|$1,760
|Average
|$772
|$1,126
|$1,318
|Rough
|$502
|$744
|$876
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escort Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,653
|$2,006
|Clean
|$882
|$1,468
|$1,782
|Average
|$653
|$1,096
|$1,335
|Rough
|$424
|$724
|$887
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,681
|$2,039
|Clean
|$897
|$1,492
|$1,811
|Average
|$665
|$1,114
|$1,356
|Rough
|$432
|$736
|$901
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escort Premium Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,754
|$2,125
|Clean
|$940
|$1,557
|$1,888
|Average
|$696
|$1,162
|$1,414
|Rough
|$453
|$768
|$940