Estimated values
1997 Eagle Vision TSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,667
|$2,775
|$2,814
|Clean
|$2,349
|$2,451
|$2,493
|Average
|$1,714
|$1,802
|$1,850
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,154
|$1,208
Estimated values
1997 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,393
|$2,513
|$2,561
|Clean
|$2,108
|$2,220
|$2,269
|Average
|$1,538
|$1,632
|$1,684
|Rough
|$968
|$1,045
|$1,099