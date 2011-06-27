  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,586$17,245$20,303
Clean$10,605$15,778$18,570
Average$8,643$12,842$15,105
Rough$6,681$9,907$11,640
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,920$13,277$15,630
Clean$8,165$12,147$14,296
Average$6,654$9,887$11,629
Rough$5,144$7,627$8,961
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,949$17,785$20,939
Clean$10,937$16,272$19,152
Average$8,914$13,245$15,578
Rough$6,890$10,217$12,005
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,212$10,778$12,703
Clean$6,601$9,861$11,619
Average$5,380$8,026$9,451
Rough$4,159$6,192$7,283
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,710$14,453$17,015
Clean$8,888$13,223$15,563
Average$7,244$10,763$12,659
Rough$5,599$8,303$9,755
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,464$21,528$25,345
Clean$13,239$19,696$23,182
Average$10,790$16,032$18,856
Rough$8,340$12,368$14,531
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,028$8,973$10,564
Clean$5,518$8,209$9,663
Average$4,497$6,682$7,860
Rough$3,476$5,155$6,057
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,721$15,820$18,034
Clean$10,729$14,474$16,495
Average$8,744$11,781$13,417
Rough$6,759$9,088$10,339
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,950$19,404$22,350
Clean$12,769$17,752$20,443
Average$10,406$14,450$16,628
Rough$8,044$11,147$12,814
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,639$9,882$11,634
Clean$6,077$9,041$10,641
Average$4,952$7,359$8,655
Rough$3,828$5,677$6,670
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,029$11,952$14,070
Clean$7,349$10,935$12,869
Average$5,990$8,900$10,468
Rough$4,630$6,866$8,067
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,998$11,855$13,937
Clean$7,321$10,846$12,748
Average$5,967$8,828$10,369
Rough$4,612$6,810$7,991
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,915$14,757$17,373
Clean$9,075$13,501$15,891
Average$7,396$10,990$12,926
Rough$5,717$8,478$9,961
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,020$16,403$19,311
Clean$10,087$15,007$17,663
Average$8,221$12,216$14,367
Rough$6,355$9,424$11,072
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,982$11,881$13,986
Clean$7,306$10,870$12,792
Average$5,954$8,847$10,405
Rough$4,603$6,825$8,018
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,341$10,926$12,862
Clean$6,719$9,996$11,764
Average$5,476$8,136$9,569
Rough$4,233$6,277$7,374
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,281$16,792$19,768
Clean$10,325$15,363$18,081
Average$8,415$12,505$14,707
Rough$6,505$9,647$11,333
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,175$16,633$19,581
Clean$10,229$15,217$17,910
Average$8,336$12,386$14,568
Rough$6,444$9,555$11,226
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,045$11,974$14,097
Clean$7,363$10,955$12,894
Average$6,001$8,917$10,488
Rough$4,639$6,879$8,082
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,844$10,187$11,994
Clean$6,265$9,320$10,970
Average$5,106$7,586$8,923
Rough$3,947$5,852$6,876
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,833$17,041$19,853
Clean$10,831$15,590$18,159
Average$8,827$12,690$14,770
Rough$6,823$9,790$11,382
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,505$14,148$16,656
Clean$8,700$12,944$15,234
Average$7,090$10,536$12,392
Rough$5,481$8,128$9,549
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,209 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,209 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,209 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $3,476 to $10,564, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.