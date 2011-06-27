Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,586
|$17,245
|$20,303
|Clean
|$10,605
|$15,778
|$18,570
|Average
|$8,643
|$12,842
|$15,105
|Rough
|$6,681
|$9,907
|$11,640
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,920
|$13,277
|$15,630
|Clean
|$8,165
|$12,147
|$14,296
|Average
|$6,654
|$9,887
|$11,629
|Rough
|$5,144
|$7,627
|$8,961
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,949
|$17,785
|$20,939
|Clean
|$10,937
|$16,272
|$19,152
|Average
|$8,914
|$13,245
|$15,578
|Rough
|$6,890
|$10,217
|$12,005
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,212
|$10,778
|$12,703
|Clean
|$6,601
|$9,861
|$11,619
|Average
|$5,380
|$8,026
|$9,451
|Rough
|$4,159
|$6,192
|$7,283
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,710
|$14,453
|$17,015
|Clean
|$8,888
|$13,223
|$15,563
|Average
|$7,244
|$10,763
|$12,659
|Rough
|$5,599
|$8,303
|$9,755
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,464
|$21,528
|$25,345
|Clean
|$13,239
|$19,696
|$23,182
|Average
|$10,790
|$16,032
|$18,856
|Rough
|$8,340
|$12,368
|$14,531
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,028
|$8,973
|$10,564
|Clean
|$5,518
|$8,209
|$9,663
|Average
|$4,497
|$6,682
|$7,860
|Rough
|$3,476
|$5,155
|$6,057
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,721
|$15,820
|$18,034
|Clean
|$10,729
|$14,474
|$16,495
|Average
|$8,744
|$11,781
|$13,417
|Rough
|$6,759
|$9,088
|$10,339
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,950
|$19,404
|$22,350
|Clean
|$12,769
|$17,752
|$20,443
|Average
|$10,406
|$14,450
|$16,628
|Rough
|$8,044
|$11,147
|$12,814
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,639
|$9,882
|$11,634
|Clean
|$6,077
|$9,041
|$10,641
|Average
|$4,952
|$7,359
|$8,655
|Rough
|$3,828
|$5,677
|$6,670
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,029
|$11,952
|$14,070
|Clean
|$7,349
|$10,935
|$12,869
|Average
|$5,990
|$8,900
|$10,468
|Rough
|$4,630
|$6,866
|$8,067
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,998
|$11,855
|$13,937
|Clean
|$7,321
|$10,846
|$12,748
|Average
|$5,967
|$8,828
|$10,369
|Rough
|$4,612
|$6,810
|$7,991
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,915
|$14,757
|$17,373
|Clean
|$9,075
|$13,501
|$15,891
|Average
|$7,396
|$10,990
|$12,926
|Rough
|$5,717
|$8,478
|$9,961
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,020
|$16,403
|$19,311
|Clean
|$10,087
|$15,007
|$17,663
|Average
|$8,221
|$12,216
|$14,367
|Rough
|$6,355
|$9,424
|$11,072
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,982
|$11,881
|$13,986
|Clean
|$7,306
|$10,870
|$12,792
|Average
|$5,954
|$8,847
|$10,405
|Rough
|$4,603
|$6,825
|$8,018
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,341
|$10,926
|$12,862
|Clean
|$6,719
|$9,996
|$11,764
|Average
|$5,476
|$8,136
|$9,569
|Rough
|$4,233
|$6,277
|$7,374
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,281
|$16,792
|$19,768
|Clean
|$10,325
|$15,363
|$18,081
|Average
|$8,415
|$12,505
|$14,707
|Rough
|$6,505
|$9,647
|$11,333
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,175
|$16,633
|$19,581
|Clean
|$10,229
|$15,217
|$17,910
|Average
|$8,336
|$12,386
|$14,568
|Rough
|$6,444
|$9,555
|$11,226
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,045
|$11,974
|$14,097
|Clean
|$7,363
|$10,955
|$12,894
|Average
|$6,001
|$8,917
|$10,488
|Rough
|$4,639
|$6,879
|$8,082
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,844
|$10,187
|$11,994
|Clean
|$6,265
|$9,320
|$10,970
|Average
|$5,106
|$7,586
|$8,923
|Rough
|$3,947
|$5,852
|$6,876
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,833
|$17,041
|$19,853
|Clean
|$10,831
|$15,590
|$18,159
|Average
|$8,827
|$12,690
|$14,770
|Rough
|$6,823
|$9,790
|$11,382
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,505
|$14,148
|$16,656
|Clean
|$8,700
|$12,944
|$15,234
|Average
|$7,090
|$10,536
|$12,392
|Rough
|$5,481
|$8,128
|$9,549