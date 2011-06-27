Estimated values
1992 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$573
|$1,305
|$1,681
|Clean
|$505
|$1,152
|$1,489
|Average
|$368
|$847
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721
Estimated values
1992 Ford Crown Victoria Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1992 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
