Estimated values
1995 Eagle Talon ESi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,868
|$4,490
|$4,838
|Clean
|$3,416
|$3,976
|$4,286
|Average
|$2,512
|$2,948
|$3,183
|Rough
|$1,608
|$1,920
|$2,079
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,268
|$4,907
|$5,267
|Clean
|$3,769
|$4,346
|$4,666
|Average
|$2,772
|$3,222
|$3,465
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,098
|$2,264
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,634
|$5,288
|$5,657
|Clean
|$4,092
|$4,683
|$5,012
|Average
|$3,009
|$3,472
|$3,722
|Rough
|$1,926
|$2,261
|$2,432