Estimated values
2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$3,114
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,767
|$3,473
|Average
|$1,079
|$2,074
|$2,610
|Rough
|$707
|$1,380
|$1,747
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escort ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,724
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,285
|$2,421
|$3,031
|Average
|$955
|$1,814
|$2,278
|Rough
|$625
|$1,208
|$1,525
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$3,136
|$3,797
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,787
|$3,378
|Average
|$1,256
|$2,089
|$2,538
|Rough
|$822
|$1,390
|$1,699