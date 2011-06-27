Used 2014 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

6.7 Cummins Eric , 11/09/2017 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Actually, this is a Cummins 2500 Bighorn Megacab but there was no option to choose. Good truck overall. I bought it a year ago with 105k miles on it. The engine is STRONG and you'll be speeding down the road in no time if you're not careful. My truck has always pulled to the right even after switching tires around and after an alignment but it brakes straight. Rarely I have to shut it down to restart the infotainment system because it doesn't want to connect to my phone correctly. The tranny, it's a 68RFE I believe, had to be rebuild but fortunately, was under a dealer 3 month warranty. Apparently the previous owner did some heavy towing in the wrong gear and burned the clutches. It's been good ever since the rebuild. The tranny tends to hunt a bit and it wants to be in the highest gear possible all the time. I'll be driving on a flat road at 35 mph in 5th gear at 900 rpm's. This is fine I guess but even if you think of accelerating, even a little, the tranny will shift. Something new to me, as I've never owned such a new vehicle, I guess the transmission "depowers" before it shifts. To me, this sounds like tranny slippage but I was informed by the dealer that this is normal and is to help the tranny last longer. My truck came with airbags on the rear axle and after my first pull of my 10k lb fifth wheel I can now see why. The 5 link rear suspension makes for a very nice ride, even better than my old Duramax, but it sure squats under my trailer. I need about 50lbs of air in my airbags to keep the suspension from bottoming out over "whoops" in the road. (Not sure what else to call them.) When flipping the outside mirrors up to tow, the up button no longer moves the mirror up. Two major things that have happened since owning the truck other than the tranny thing, I've had to replace a NOx sensor which was $450 for the part alone. Very easy to replace however, I found an aftermarket part for $117 but the electrical connectors didn't fit so I had to bite the bullet and buy a Mopar part, and I THINK I have a leaking exhaust manifold gasket because when heavily using the exhaust brake, I'll get a high pitched shrill. After some research I found that others have had this problem too and it's a $400 or less fix at my local diesel shop. I also wish the steering wheel could go a bit higher to fit my 6'3" frame but it's not a big deal. The center head rest on the rear seat is in the way when looking through the rear view mirror. One thing that can be scary is that sometimes when I hit the throttle hard to sneak a left turn at a light or pull out into a busy street, the truck doesn't go! Or rather, it's as if I leisurely pushed the gas pedal to go. After maybe a second it will "kick in" and it will take off but man! That moment can be scary. For around $300 I can add a sensor to the throttle that fools the truck into thinking it needs to go faster. It's my opinion that this should be a recall for obvious reasons and the fact that there's an aftermarket device to remedy the problem which also means there's plenty of other people with the same problem. For this reason I knocked the safety rating down to four stars. THE GOOD: This is a nice riding truck with very comfortable seats. No leather in my truck so I only have the heated seats. The dash and gauges are well designed and placed and I like how I can add various bar gauges electronically to different parts of the dash video screen. The center console is laid out well other than the 4x4 knob gets hidden a bit behind the shifter lever when in drive. I have the 8.4 Uconnect which is great and the cab is insulated well. The stereo works well and sounds good. I added a sub for a better experience. LOTS of room in the front and back seats. The mega cab lacks the under floor storage boxes near the back seats but makes up for it behind the rear seats. My truck was "pre-plumbed" with the manufacturers goose neck package and the Ram goose neck kit is good. The paint seems to be good and show no signs of any problems. Overall, I really like this truck and, for the most part, I feel safe and secure driving it and I look forward to many more years with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Pleased Overall Jeff Jones , 12/07/2015 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am overall very pleased, had to find a dealer in Southern NH as the dealer I purchased from was less than... I also had tire sensor issues but was taken care of under warranty/recall...Have had several recalls that all went well. Initially I had hard downshifting issues into 2nd...dealer resolved that thought a recall, not that the recall was for that but after the recall was done the shifting issue was no longer there. I have 24K on mine, I use it to plow my farm and am pleased overall. My last Chevy 1500 lasted 18 years I expect this should do as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finally got rid of it! Cheryl , 03/13/2018 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2014 Ram Megacab Diesel 4x4 brand spanking New figuring that I wouldn't have all the problems my older Rams had...boy was I mistaken. At 32,000 miles the radiator needed replaced and after that it all went downhill. Constantly had the check engine light coming on. Solinoids in the transmission were replaced 6 times and then the computer. Light still kept coming on. I finally had enough and sold it at 77,000 miles. I'll never again own a Ram. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great engine rest poor quality Jason , 09/09/2015 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 8 people found this review helpful The truck has been in the shop 5 times already each time taking over five hours even for something as simple as an oil change. Cruise control on button works only half the time. Climate control makes noise. Shifts hard. But can tow 17k and still get 10mpg. impressed me. Exhaust brake works good but doesn't work at lower speeds. Ended up selling it and went back to a 1986 ford diesel that I converted into a cummins. Much happier now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse