Used 2014 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
6.7 Cummins
Actually, this is a Cummins 2500 Bighorn Megacab but there was no option to choose. Good truck overall. I bought it a year ago with 105k miles on it. The engine is STRONG and you'll be speeding down the road in no time if you're not careful. My truck has always pulled to the right even after switching tires around and after an alignment but it brakes straight. Rarely I have to shut it down to restart the infotainment system because it doesn't want to connect to my phone correctly. The tranny, it's a 68RFE I believe, had to be rebuild but fortunately, was under a dealer 3 month warranty. Apparently the previous owner did some heavy towing in the wrong gear and burned the clutches. It's been good ever since the rebuild. The tranny tends to hunt a bit and it wants to be in the highest gear possible all the time. I'll be driving on a flat road at 35 mph in 5th gear at 900 rpm's. This is fine I guess but even if you think of accelerating, even a little, the tranny will shift. Something new to me, as I've never owned such a new vehicle, I guess the transmission "depowers" before it shifts. To me, this sounds like tranny slippage but I was informed by the dealer that this is normal and is to help the tranny last longer. My truck came with airbags on the rear axle and after my first pull of my 10k lb fifth wheel I can now see why. The 5 link rear suspension makes for a very nice ride, even better than my old Duramax, but it sure squats under my trailer. I need about 50lbs of air in my airbags to keep the suspension from bottoming out over "whoops" in the road. (Not sure what else to call them.) When flipping the outside mirrors up to tow, the up button no longer moves the mirror up. Two major things that have happened since owning the truck other than the tranny thing, I've had to replace a NOx sensor which was $450 for the part alone. Very easy to replace however, I found an aftermarket part for $117 but the electrical connectors didn't fit so I had to bite the bullet and buy a Mopar part, and I THINK I have a leaking exhaust manifold gasket because when heavily using the exhaust brake, I'll get a high pitched shrill. After some research I found that others have had this problem too and it's a $400 or less fix at my local diesel shop. I also wish the steering wheel could go a bit higher to fit my 6'3" frame but it's not a big deal. The center head rest on the rear seat is in the way when looking through the rear view mirror. One thing that can be scary is that sometimes when I hit the throttle hard to sneak a left turn at a light or pull out into a busy street, the truck doesn't go! Or rather, it's as if I leisurely pushed the gas pedal to go. After maybe a second it will "kick in" and it will take off but man! That moment can be scary. For around $300 I can add a sensor to the throttle that fools the truck into thinking it needs to go faster. It's my opinion that this should be a recall for obvious reasons and the fact that there's an aftermarket device to remedy the problem which also means there's plenty of other people with the same problem. For this reason I knocked the safety rating down to four stars. THE GOOD: This is a nice riding truck with very comfortable seats. No leather in my truck so I only have the heated seats. The dash and gauges are well designed and placed and I like how I can add various bar gauges electronically to different parts of the dash video screen. The center console is laid out well other than the 4x4 knob gets hidden a bit behind the shifter lever when in drive. I have the 8.4 Uconnect which is great and the cab is insulated well. The stereo works well and sounds good. I added a sub for a better experience. LOTS of room in the front and back seats. The mega cab lacks the under floor storage boxes near the back seats but makes up for it behind the rear seats. My truck was "pre-plumbed" with the manufacturers goose neck package and the Ram goose neck kit is good. The paint seems to be good and show no signs of any problems. Overall, I really like this truck and, for the most part, I feel safe and secure driving it and I look forward to many more years with it.
Very Pleased Overall
I am overall very pleased, had to find a dealer in Southern NH as the dealer I purchased from was less than... I also had tire sensor issues but was taken care of under warranty/recall...Have had several recalls that all went well. Initially I had hard downshifting issues into 2nd...dealer resolved that thought a recall, not that the recall was for that but after the recall was done the shifting issue was no longer there. I have 24K on mine, I use it to plow my farm and am pleased overall. My last Chevy 1500 lasted 18 years I expect this should do as well.
Finally got rid of it!
I bought my 2014 Ram Megacab Diesel 4x4 brand spanking New figuring that I wouldn't have all the problems my older Rams had...boy was I mistaken. At 32,000 miles the radiator needed replaced and after that it all went downhill. Constantly had the check engine light coming on. Solinoids in the transmission were replaced 6 times and then the computer. Light still kept coming on. I finally had enough and sold it at 77,000 miles. I'll never again own a Ram.
Great engine rest poor quality
The truck has been in the shop 5 times already each time taking over five hours even for something as simple as an oil change. Cruise control on button works only half the time. Climate control makes noise. Shifts hard. But can tow 17k and still get 10mpg. impressed me. Exhaust brake works good but doesn't work at lower speeds. Ended up selling it and went back to a 1986 ford diesel that I converted into a cummins. Much happier now.
Great Truck
I've owned this truck for a little over a year now. It's a Ram 2500 4x4 Big Horn Mega Cab with the Cummins and I bought it with around 106k miles. Before I purchased the truck I was able to scroll through the electronic dash menu and find out a few things about how the truck was used before purchasing it. I also bought it from the dealership that initially sold it and they knew the history and the person who owned it. I then felt comfortable buying it. THE GOOD: I love the electronics the truck has especially the Uconnect infotainment system. Mine came with the larger screen and an instrument cluster screen which allowed me to program what I wanted to appear on the screen. There are also plenty of analog gauges which allowed me to program the screen to show things like turbo boost and tranny temps among others. Mine didn't come with the Pioneer sound system but it still sounds good. My phone connects flawlessly with the Uconnect system and I have no problem hearing others and they can hear me as well. The new update is taking a bit of time to get used to. Seems like there's a separate volume level for music, blue tooth music and phone calls. I don't have the GPS on my system but for $400 I can add it. I use my phone. The ride is GREAT. It's much smoother than any other 3/4 ton truck I've owned and I'm sure it's because of the 5 link rear suspension. The mega cab offers tons of room but there's no floor storage like on the regular crew cab trucks. There is, however, nice storage behind the rear seat. Tons of room in the front seats too. I'm 6'3" and around 220 lbs and I fit fine anywhere in the truck. Mine has the movable gas and brake pedal option which my wife likes. The truck also pulls like there's no tomorrow. It's very powerful and I like the exhaust brake and it seems to work better than the other manufacturer trucks of the same type. Ram's goose neck ball works great. THE BAD: I had to replace the rear NoX sensor. I did this easily myself but it was $450 for the part. I tried ordering a cheaper one from Amazon but it wouldn't plug in correctly. The fuel filters, there's two, are pricey at around $100 for the pair. After the hassle of doing it myself and saving $100 I decided to have someone else do it next time. The owner before me had airbags installed on the rear suspension. I'm glad he did because my truck did some serious "bouncing" while pulling my 10k lb 5-wheel. My older 2002 Duramax didn't do this. I'm wondering if it's because of the new suspension design or maybe I need new shocks. I'll be installing some before the camping season begins. Inflating the airbags to around 50 lbs fixed the problem but lifted the rear of the truck up high enough to cause me some concern as to how close my bed rails were to the trailer. I ended up flipping the trailer axles which made things much better. Makes me wonder if newer trucks just have higher bed rails The tranny must have been programmed for mileage because I can drive down a side street at 35 mph in 5th gear at 900 rpm. This drives me crazy. I prefer driving the truck in tow/haul mode but I'm not sure if it's good for the tranny to do that continually without a load. The tranny also "flares" or "de-powers" between shifts in the upper gears. Everyone I talk to, even online, says this is normal. There are upgrades to reduce or eliminate this but it's costly so I'll just deal with it. Also, the truck wants around 70 psi in the rear wheels. This is absurd when not hauling something heavy. I drive with 45 psi in the rear tires which causes a notice on my dash screen to warn me of low rear tire pressure. I now think of it as a pre-driving tire check. I ignore the amber warning light. Also, when it got cold outside I noticed the heater fan squeaked a bit. ***Update*** It's now 9-26-18 and the truck is still plugging away. It's doing well however it's time for new tires. That's about all I have to say about it. No problems since last review other than the latest update on the infotainment system. Now my iphone will sometimes connect automatically and other times I have to tell the infotainment system to accept a call of which it asked me to confirm if I wanted to take it via the truck system. This is highly annoying.
