2020 Porsche Macan Consumer Reviews
My 2020 Macan S
It’s definitely worth the extra money if performance, handling, and quality of assembly matters. It’s an absolute pleasure to sit in and drive, surrounded by a expertly engineered and configured cockpit of gauges, physical switches and knobs.The new high resolution 10.2” touch screen is responsive and intuitive to use, and comes with a complement of physical buttons as well. Surprisingly, the Model S 3.0 L V6 is more fuel efficient than I expected. Yes, how you drive will affect mileage greatly. However, it’s fairly easy to get about 25 mpg driving at a steady 70-75. The engine exhaust note is rather muted, I regret not getting the sport exhaust. The premium plus package is a great choice and a good starting point. If you choose the 20/21 inch wheels either get the PASM or air suspension. I have 19 inch wheels and the standard steel springs are just fine.
Are two more cylinders worth $10k?
I drove both the base and the S. Base is plenty quick. Porsche will eat you alive with options. I built a really nice ride with the price difference. This is one of the nicest Porsches I have owned going all the way back to a ‘59 cabriolet
My favorite small luxury performance SUV
I owned the Macan S before buying the base model (to save a few dollars). The additional power is noticeable, but the base is still a great car. If power is a concern, opt for the S trim or higher. Also, rear legroom is tight and cargo space isn't the best, but it's perfect for my needs. The initial model when the Macan launched had some kinks in the PCM (Porsche's infotainment system), but the newer models are vastly improved. I looked at most of the Macan's direct competitors, but felt the Macan is still the best in its class.
