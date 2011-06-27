Used 2016 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews

Unlike previous reviewer, I'm a real Porsche owner Ed N. , 05/05/2016 S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Sorry, but "911 drives like a bloated Buick"? "Namby pamby automatic transmission"? [non-permissible content removed] I'm a 10 year member of the PCA and have never heard any real Porsche owners talk such stupidity. Now, regarding the Cayman....I own a 2014 Cayman S with 6 speed manual that was just in for its 3 year (24k miles) service. What a low cost pleasure it has been. Still on all four original 20" Pirellis with 5/32+ tread left and brakes are like new (8/32+)......notwithstanding two half day auto cross events. Tight as a drum and not a rattle to be found. The Cayman is a better daily driver than my previous 911/997 S. Which, BTW, handled spectacularly as well, but the 911 is 300+ lbs heavier, not as nimble and a rougher ride around town. I've averaged 21 mpg since new, with 30 mpg at 75+ on highway. Golf clubs fit in the hatch, the "frunk" handles the luggage; I've been on several weekend roundtrips of 600-800+ miles with my wife. Handling and steering are truly exceptional - equal or better, IMO, than my buddy's Ferrari 430. Straight line acceleration isn't head-snapping spectacular, but still very good and better than "only" 325 hp suggests; thanks to the 2,900 lb curb weight. Short throw 6 speed makes rowing your own a true pleasure on this car (notwithstanding that the PDK is the best dual clutch transmission on the planet, for anybody that is uneducatedly concerned about being a namby-pamby) Overall, the Cayman S is the most enjoyable sports car I've owned. Recommend PASM and sport chrono packages. Also, 18 way adaptive sport seats are great, but if you need to save $3,000, the manual "Sport Seats Plus" are more than adequate. It's now been 5.5 years and 40,000 miles and all of the above remains valid. Zero (0) problems, nothing but routine maintenance and the car is as tight as it was when I took delivery in 2013. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Cayman is a real pleaser! Ed in Huntsville , 02/23/2017 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2016 Agate Gray Cayman new, and have been driving it for 3 years now. The car is super fun to drive. Plenty of power, great handling, and superb brakes for having fun on the highways and back roads. The car is agile and accurate, moving perfectly in response to a tight steering ratio, and great road feel transmitted to me while underway. The 2016 has a little more leg room inside for taller drivers than the 2006 Cayman I owned previously. The fuel consumption is very good, even 28 mpg at highway speeds. It averages 18mpg overall. If there is anything to complain about, it is that I sometimes get carried away with the amount of fun that I am having while running faster than the posted limits! I don't do lots of boring expressway driving in it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Adult Go-Cart T. West , 02/03/2017 GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My 2016 Cayman GTS is an absolute joy to drive. While not the fastest car on the road, the handling and road feel are exceptional. Truly you are one with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An Excellent Sports Car! John , 12/15/2017 GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive! It looks gorgeous at any angle with beautiful lines and dimensions. The 3.4L engine is powerful and sounds amazing (I would definitely recommend the Sport Exhaust!) all the way to its redline! Handling is second to none with so much grip and the feedback from the steering wheel is perfect. With a low curb weight and a stiff chassis, the Cayman does a wonderful job of carving through winding roads all day long. Braking is superb and constant. While not necessarily the import factor in buying a sports car, the gas mileage is pretty good in my opinion for what the car has to offer. I can get in the low 30's on the highway and average about 24 mpg combined (not far off from other 6 cylinder vehicles I have driven). The interior is well laid out and has plenty of room for occupants (I'm 6'5" and by no means uncomfortable) though egress in and out can take a little getting used to if you are tall, but this is true of most smaller sport cars. Materials are top notch and the level customization is pretty incredible (though it can get pricey quickly). I love this car and see myself driving it for a long time! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse