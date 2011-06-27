Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Posh Porsche
No changes since the last update. Overall fantastic car except the door mirror on the driver's side remains annoying. Updated 10 June 2019. No changes from the original review. Fantastic car with the following unchanged cons: The driver's side rear view mirror remains dangerous and annoying, despite the improvements I paid for. The Porsche online Nav System remained impressive, but not available where I live and drive most, so I stopped paying for the subscription and use the built in sat nav system or online programs on my iPhone such as Waze. Original Review: I bought the base model at a great price, it was the dealership loaner for almost a year, it had 8000 miles on it. I commute about 60 miles a day in heavy traffic to work in it. I get about 25 mpg, lower if traffic comes to a standstill. I have had no problems with it in the 10 months I have owned it. It is a pleasure to drive. Took it on a trip to the mountains and the performance was great at 12,000 ft above sea level. The road handling was awesome on the mountain roads. I traded a Cayman S for it and do not miss the minor obvious performance differences. The obvious difference in comfort and luxury over the Cayman are very noticeable, and really nice - no regrets about the trade. The standard (not adaptive) cruise control on it is the best I have ever used. It is very intuitive and quick to activate, and accurately maintains the set speed whether you are going steeply uphill, steeply downhill, or flat. I use very easily and safely in traffic on my daily commute, and it saves gas. When available in an area, the automatic traffic/re-routing system on the built in Porsche Nav system is the most impressive I have ever seen, much better than Waze. Only cons so far are luggage space is borderline with the rear seats up, great with them down (you can drop them all, or individually by left, right or middle). Standard rear view driver’s side mirror has a dangerous blind spot that cannot be adjusted for. There is a warning light that illuminates on it when a vehicle is in collision range, but this light can be inadvertently turned off by the mirror adjustment controls. Porsche makes an alternate mirror which I paid $140 to buy and install at the dealership. It totally eliminates the blind spot, but the vehicles in it are much, much closer than they appear in the mirror. The entertainment system works with an iPhone, but not seamlessly, and there is a large learning curve, and it is intermittently aggravating.
Acceleration is poor for a car of this price
I leased this vehicle with the hopes of having a high performance SUV and I was willing to pay the premium over BMW. But I am highly disappointed in the acceleration. I came out of a 2015 BMW X5 xDrive3.5i and that was much more peppy than this 2018 Cayenne Platinum. Note that this is the old generation Cayenne, not the new 2018 that comes out mid year. The maintenance costs are very high ($400 for an oil change for example) because it is a "performance vehicle" when in fact it is slower than a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Another disappointment was when using Apple Carplay, the controls on the steering wheel for skipping to the next song (if you configure the spare button for that) do not work. Neither does making phone calls - you have to use Apple Carplay via the touch screen unless you unplug the iPhone and it falls back to bluetooth. There is also NO place on the center console to put stuff like your phone (and my iPhone Plus doesn't even fit in the center console compartment so I have to just put it on the passenger seat when I have it plugged in for Apple Carplay.)
Sold mine before the warranty could run out.
I had a major repair in the first 15k, then the same repair at 25k. I got out before I would be responsible for repairs outside of the warranty. It was a powerful vehicle, but felt like driving a truck and did not handle as well as I expected. I might consider a Macan at some point, but right now I’m a little wary of the brand.
Buyer Beware !!!
Bought a new 2018 Cayenne E Hybrid two days after owning it started to have problems when engine starts in morning or when it goes from electric to engine it runs rough displays a miss fire code and to be able to drive you have to shut it down and re start. Its been to dealer multi times they say theres nothing wrong. I must be using bad gas when they did the first fill even on the car. I call this a dud Suv
