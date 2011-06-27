  1. Home
Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 911
5.0
1 reviews
Deutschland Express

Droz, 04/03/2018
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Ist sports car outside of American muscle cars. This pocket rocket rocks! Getting in and out is a bit of a struggle for a 71 yr. old but once you are seated, it is very comfortable. This Carrera GTS 4 holds the road like fly paper. Running the Smoky's or the popular Dragon, you are in control all the way. Get lots of complements on the car and Fall runs with the top down is a rush. Granted there is the sticker shock factor but what engineering, the six speed manual is a short smooth throw. 1st gear winds up fast, second is when she starts to bite, third, you are on to warp speed and the rest is velvet. There is a Porsche club (PCA) where you meet some great people and go on drive outs and over nighters as well as social nights. In all it is a great car, if your a gear head or just like pop out the pipe, you will not be disappointed with this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
