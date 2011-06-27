Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP Consumer Reviews

The Quiet Storm hypno1dr , 04/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful With cat-like agility and blistering acceleration, I just love my solstice gxp. While driving from San Diego to Las Vegas and staying fairly close to the speed limit (which is difficult) I actually got 33.1 mpg. As far as the manual top, I can pop it down faster than most automatic tops. As far a putting it back up, it takes a little more time, but still, its not that hard and I don't mind. Yes it does have animalistic head turning looks, and yes it gets a lot of attention from the ladies who want to ride with me. Guys if you want a babe-magnet car, with blistering acceleration, and hurricane force winds with top down, this is the beast (i mean car) to have. Report Abuse

Lack of Storage Space? Bunk! John Bruning , 09/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We've got 3,800 miles on our '08 GXP. It has gone through deserts, an Idaho sand storm, crossed mountains in flash- flood conditions and has shined in every situation. Two rebuttals on criticism: 1.) Some critics say the manual tranny is rough and hard to shift. When broken in at about 3K, it becomes butter-smooth. 2.) No storage space. Bull. You just need to know how to pack. I just took our GXP on a road trip to support a SWAT team's training operation. In the GXP, I had a large camera bag, tripod, large duffel with a week's change of clothes, gun bag, laptop bag, and ten blank-firing pistols, rifles and a shotgun. Plenty of room for all! Treat yourself: buy a GXP! Report Abuse

This is my favorite toy. ccaffrey , 06/13/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Ever since I first seen this car in a magazine, I thought that it was the most beautiful car that I had ever seen. Having to always have some kind of muscle car, I didn't buy a Solstice until they put the turbo in it. Then, I installed a K&N filter and finally, I had the GM turbo upgrade kit installed. Now my 2008 GXP will scream. Imagine 300 hp in a go cart. I love everything about it except, no spare, not console, no trunk space and the location of the electric windows. My Solstice is Blazen Oranage and I had tinted windows installed and that little touch really added to the beauty of this little screamer. Garage kept in winter. My every day car is a Toyota 2012 full loaded FJ. Report Abuse

This is what I've wanted a along Paul , 05/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Magazine reviewers have lost the perspective of being an actual owner of the car. This car makes me feel 25 years younger and, for the first time, strangers actually look at what I'm driving. Even had a couple take a picture of it! It handles like better than any car I've EVER driven, accelerates on a touch, and stops evenly and when I want it to. For a big guy like me, it's comfortable and reasonably roomy (for a roadster, that is). Report Abuse