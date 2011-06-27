Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,492
|$4,095
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,156
|$3,704
|Average
|$1,672
|$2,484
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,812
|$2,140
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,514
|$3,730
|$4,386
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,371
|$3,967
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,653
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,936
|$2,292
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$3,573
|$4,180
|Clean
|$2,208
|$3,230
|$3,781
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,542
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,855
|$2,185
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,660
|$3,931
|$4,619
|Clean
|$2,397
|$3,553
|$4,178
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,797
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,346
|$2,040
|$2,414
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,136
|$4,787
|$5,679
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,326
|$5,137
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,406
|$4,052
|Rough
|$1,587
|$2,485
|$2,968
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$3,908
|$4,587
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,532
|$4,149
|Average
|$1,864
|$2,780
|$3,273
|Rough
|$1,341
|$2,028
|$2,397
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$3,851
|$4,543
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,480
|$4,109
|Average
|$1,808
|$2,739
|$3,242
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,999
|$2,375