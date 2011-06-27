  1. Home
2012 Dodge Charger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,864$10,372$12,381
Clean$7,384$9,747$11,608
Average$6,423$8,497$10,063
Rough$5,462$7,247$8,518
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,303$20,279$23,503
Clean$15,307$19,057$22,036
Average$13,315$16,613$19,103
Rough$11,323$14,169$16,169
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,327$11,309$13,686
Clean$7,818$10,627$12,832
Average$6,801$9,264$11,124
Rough$5,783$7,902$9,416
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,621$11,251$13,362
Clean$8,094$10,573$12,528
Average$7,041$9,217$10,860
Rough$5,988$7,861$9,193
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,321$20,301$23,528
Clean$15,324$19,078$22,059
Average$13,330$16,632$19,123
Rough$11,336$14,185$16,186
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,887$12,985$15,468
Clean$9,283$12,202$14,502
Average$8,075$10,638$12,572
Rough$6,867$9,073$10,641
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,601$8,769$10,504
Clean$6,197$8,241$9,849
Average$5,391$7,184$8,537
Rough$4,584$6,127$7,226
Sell my 2012 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,241 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,241 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,241 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Dodge Charger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Dodge Charger ranges from $4,584 to $10,504, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.