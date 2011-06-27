Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,864
|$10,372
|$12,381
|Clean
|$7,384
|$9,747
|$11,608
|Average
|$6,423
|$8,497
|$10,063
|Rough
|$5,462
|$7,247
|$8,518
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,303
|$20,279
|$23,503
|Clean
|$15,307
|$19,057
|$22,036
|Average
|$13,315
|$16,613
|$19,103
|Rough
|$11,323
|$14,169
|$16,169
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,327
|$11,309
|$13,686
|Clean
|$7,818
|$10,627
|$12,832
|Average
|$6,801
|$9,264
|$11,124
|Rough
|$5,783
|$7,902
|$9,416
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,621
|$11,251
|$13,362
|Clean
|$8,094
|$10,573
|$12,528
|Average
|$7,041
|$9,217
|$10,860
|Rough
|$5,988
|$7,861
|$9,193
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,321
|$20,301
|$23,528
|Clean
|$15,324
|$19,078
|$22,059
|Average
|$13,330
|$16,632
|$19,123
|Rough
|$11,336
|$14,185
|$16,186
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,887
|$12,985
|$15,468
|Clean
|$9,283
|$12,202
|$14,502
|Average
|$8,075
|$10,638
|$12,572
|Rough
|$6,867
|$9,073
|$10,641
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,601
|$8,769
|$10,504
|Clean
|$6,197
|$8,241
|$9,849
|Average
|$5,391
|$7,184
|$8,537
|Rough
|$4,584
|$6,127
|$7,226