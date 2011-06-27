  1. Home
2006 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,326$4,649$5,376
Clean$2,992$4,189$4,844
Average$2,325$3,271$3,781
Rough$1,658$2,353$2,717
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,959$4,176$4,845
Clean$2,663$3,764$4,365
Average$2,069$2,939$3,407
Rough$1,475$2,114$2,449
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,420$3,506$4,102
Clean$2,178$3,160$3,697
Average$1,692$2,467$2,885
Rough$1,207$1,774$2,073
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,120$4,358$5,039
Clean$2,807$3,927$4,541
Average$2,182$3,066$3,544
Rough$1,556$2,205$2,547
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,914$4,158$4,842
Clean$2,622$3,748$4,363
Average$2,037$2,926$3,405
Rough$1,453$2,105$2,447
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,959$4,137$4,785
Clean$2,663$3,728$4,312
Average$2,069$2,911$3,365
Rough$1,475$2,094$2,418
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,234$4,628$5,394
Clean$2,910$4,171$4,860
Average$2,261$3,257$3,793
Rough$1,613$2,342$2,726
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,604$3,919$4,639
Clean$2,343$3,531$4,180
Average$1,821$2,757$3,263
Rough$1,298$1,983$2,345
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,704$5,142$5,933
Clean$3,333$4,634$5,346
Average$2,590$3,618$4,172
Rough$1,847$2,602$2,999
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,342$4,695$5,439
Clean$3,007$4,231$4,901
Average$2,337$3,304$3,825
Rough$1,666$2,376$2,749
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,178 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,160 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Toyota Camry ranges from $1,207 to $4,102, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.