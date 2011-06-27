Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,326
|$4,649
|$5,376
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,189
|$4,844
|Average
|$2,325
|$3,271
|$3,781
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,353
|$2,717
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,959
|$4,176
|$4,845
|Clean
|$2,663
|$3,764
|$4,365
|Average
|$2,069
|$2,939
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,114
|$2,449
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,506
|$4,102
|Clean
|$2,178
|$3,160
|$3,697
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,467
|$2,885
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,774
|$2,073
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,120
|$4,358
|$5,039
|Clean
|$2,807
|$3,927
|$4,541
|Average
|$2,182
|$3,066
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,556
|$2,205
|$2,547
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,914
|$4,158
|$4,842
|Clean
|$2,622
|$3,748
|$4,363
|Average
|$2,037
|$2,926
|$3,405
|Rough
|$1,453
|$2,105
|$2,447
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,959
|$4,137
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,663
|$3,728
|$4,312
|Average
|$2,069
|$2,911
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,094
|$2,418
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,234
|$4,628
|$5,394
|Clean
|$2,910
|$4,171
|$4,860
|Average
|$2,261
|$3,257
|$3,793
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,342
|$2,726
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$3,919
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,343
|$3,531
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,757
|$3,263
|Rough
|$1,298
|$1,983
|$2,345
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,704
|$5,142
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,333
|$4,634
|$5,346
|Average
|$2,590
|$3,618
|$4,172
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,602
|$2,999
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,342
|$4,695
|$5,439
|Clean
|$3,007
|$4,231
|$4,901
|Average
|$2,337
|$3,304
|$3,825
|Rough
|$1,666
|$2,376
|$2,749