Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Montana
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.425.0/600.0 mi.425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.201.3 in.201.3 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.3942 lbs.3942 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.5357 lbs.5357 lbs.
Height67.4 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.120.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Arctic White
  • Silvermist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Taupe
  • Gray
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Gray
