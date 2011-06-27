Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/480.0 mi.
|425.0/600.0 mi.
|425.0/600.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.3 in.
|201.3 in.
|201.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3803 lbs.
|3942 lbs.
|3942 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5357 lbs.
|5357 lbs.
|5357 lbs.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|112.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Montana
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Montana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons