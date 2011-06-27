Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 Minivan Consumer Reviews

updated SV6 review mogravedigger , 12/13/2011 37 of 37 people found this review helpful first posted review in 2009 of our 2006 Miontanna SV6. don't know of we got a good one or what, so many negative reviews. Our 2006 now had 110,000 miles on it. with no problems at all. yes it does have stains on the seats, yes they are hard to get out totally, but hey grandkids are messy and what fabric does not stain.Scotch guard helps but hey I can live with it. but come on people this is nitpicking. Our van has vever let us down and other then routine maintence oil changed at 4,000 miles (oil is cheap people change it often) brakes replaced rotors were fine 2 transmission fluid changes and 4 sets of tires this vehicle has not been in shop since awd sensor replaced under warranty. . Report Abuse

Montana SV6 has been great BBRN , 02/06/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We bought our van as a certified vehicle with 15,000 miles on it in 6-07. I travel extensively in my job in this van. Van now as of 2-09 has 81,000 miles on it. Only problem sensor for all wheel drive has gone out twice, first time the switch 2nd time the housing had to be replaced as well. warranty covered both times. This is a comfortable ride on the highway, goes great in snow. It will average from 18.5 to 19+ at 70 mph and I have gotten as as high as 22 mpg at 60 mph. However yes there could be more room between middle seats making getting to rear seats easier. The standard front console between front seats is a joke use aftermarket console. very satisfied with my SV6, like rugged look

Great for large family! Awesome Van! , 10/20/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The Pontiac Montana is the exact same as the Saturn's Relay. It has a 5 star rating as well. There are 7 in our family...5 kids. We LOVE this van. Everyone thinks it is an SUV. It looks classy and drives better than anything I have ever driven or owned before. It is luxurious and smooth. The children all have plenty of room. The seats are very comfortable in the front, middle, and back. It is quiet, smooth, and handles like a dream. If you have ever driven a Saturn of any kind, this drives just like that. I love it. If you feel the price (@$30K) is too much, find a used one, even a few months old..lose the 20% depreciation.

high milage van steve , 05/19/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful when I bought this van I did not want a mini van my wife did, the more I drove it the better I liked it,the milage is great,keeping the tires rotated adds a lot of life to your tires,I went with mobil 1 oil after 100000 miles the milage has gotten better had it tuned up at 100000 miles also this has been a great van.