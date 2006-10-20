Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6
- Smooth ride, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel drive.
first posted review in 2009 of our 2006 Miontanna SV6. don't know of we got a good one or what, so many negative reviews. Our 2006 now had 110,000 miles on it. with no problems at all. yes it does have stains on the seats, yes they are hard to get out totally, but hey grandkids are messy and what fabric does not stain.Scotch guard helps but hey I can live with it. but come on people this is nitpicking. Our van has vever let us down and other then routine maintence oil changed at 4,000 miles (oil is cheap people change it often) brakes replaced rotors were fine 2 transmission fluid changes and 4 sets of tires this vehicle has not been in shop since awd sensor replaced under warranty. .
We bought our van as a certified vehicle with 15,000 miles on it in 6-07. I travel extensively in my job in this van. Van now as of 2-09 has 81,000 miles on it. Only problem sensor for all wheel drive has gone out twice, first time the switch 2nd time the housing had to be replaced as well. warranty covered both times. This is a comfortable ride on the highway, goes great in snow. It will average from 18.5 to 19+ at 70 mph and I have gotten as as high as 22 mpg at 60 mph. However yes there could be more room between middle seats making getting to rear seats easier. The standard front console between front seats is a joke use aftermarket console. very satisfied with my SV6, like rugged look
The Pontiac Montana is the exact same as the Saturn's Relay. It has a 5 star rating as well. There are 7 in our family...5 kids. We LOVE this van. Everyone thinks it is an SUV. It looks classy and drives better than anything I have ever driven or owned before. It is luxurious and smooth. The children all have plenty of room. The seats are very comfortable in the front, middle, and back. It is quiet, smooth, and handles like a dream. If you have ever driven a Saturn of any kind, this drives just like that. I love it. If you feel the price (@$30K) is too much, find a used one, even a few months old..lose the 20% depreciation.
when I bought this van I did not want a mini van my wife did, the more I drove it the better I liked it,the milage is great,keeping the tires rotated adds a lot of life to your tires,I went with mobil 1 oil after 100000 miles the milage has gotten better had it tuned up at 100000 miles also this has been a great van.
|4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr Minivan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|196 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 is the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,250.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,250
- 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,750
The Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 is offered in the following submodels: Montana SV6 Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Montana SV6 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Montana SV6.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 Montana SV6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
