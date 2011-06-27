Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,256
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,604
|$1,999
|$2,220
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,486
|$1,649
|Rough
|$765
|$973
|$1,079
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,102
|$2,356
|Clean
|$1,456
|$1,863
|$2,088
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,384
|$1,552
|Rough
|$695
|$906
|$1,015
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$2,670
|$3,022
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,366
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,332
|$1,759
|$1,990
|Rough
|$860
|$1,151
|$1,302