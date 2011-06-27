  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

Great Value

the_squizz, 12/05/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I just want to start by saying I love this car. I bought this car with 94K miles for under $5K. I am very handy with a wrench ( I actually used to be a mechanic ), but this car is absolutely horrid to work on in the driveway. It is simply not made to be serviced outside of a professional shop environment. A great car, just be prepared to spend all day for seemingly simple repair jobs OR actually break down and drop it off at a shop for repairs. Other than that, the car is great. I have spent ~$1500 in a year and a half for repairs thus far. Remember, even tho the L67 is bulletproof, the outside accessories and sensors have a shelf life and will fail eventually. This goes for all cars.

2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

James Mouton, 08/23/2004
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix is a fun car to drive. It has great accelation for a automatic transmission sports sedan. The steering preformance is also very good.

Great Car

shane255, 07/18/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car features the 3800 motor which has always been the best ever made. It should be good for a couple hundred thousand miles just like my second car I still drive.The only complaint is the front seats could be padded a little more to increase comfort,otherwise it is one fast machine..,...

Awesome Car!

pontiacdude, 08/29/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Own a 1998 GTP that has given me 70000 miles of trouble free driving. Great power, great handling, good ride. Lived in Germany and the car easily kept up with any European car on the autobahn except I was limited to about 130mph (pegged the speedometer) It's been the best car I've owned because of the power. Owned 2 other trouble FREE AMERICAN cars before this one also.

So far so Good

Ray Schiller, 10/03/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car for $5k from an individual, and so far, I love it. It runs smooth and powerful even with the 3.1. Handling is very responsive (kind of like the Camaro LT I use to have). Ride is firm and sporty. At 68K mi. it has a few minor imperfections, but hey, Ive been driving a 92 Chevy pickup with a stick for 12.5 years so this car feels like a Vette. I was glad to find out that the engine has a timing chain, no belt. Lots of fun to drive with dead straight tracking. I find myself taking the long way home. The stereo sounds great & the seats are comfortable. Overall, it's a really nice ride for not a lot of money. If you want a great car for $5 to $6k check one out.

