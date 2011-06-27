Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
4 Doors Can br Sporty!
This car is a joy to drive! With the head's up display to the nice quality sound system. The car rides very well and handles 3 adults and 2 kids in good comfort and gets up and goes extremely well. The car is 7 years old and I must say it has held up well, Pontiac did a good job on this model. I give it 2 thumbs up for is looks too!
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
I got this car with 62,000 miles on it. Said goodbye when it reached 105 K. The car had good performance by late 90s standards, best 0-60 I did was 8.2 seconds. Steering was decent, but pedal feel was mushy and the headlights were very poor. Fuel economy was mediocre, about 24-26 hwy. Ride quality was average. Liked the exterior styling, especially the tail lights. Interior was not very good, the door and dashboard panels were cheap. Poor assembly, each power window went out at least once, and flimsy cup holders. Besides the windows, other issues included an intake manifold problem, loss of ABS and traction control after a couple of years, and the stereo went out.
Grand Prix GTP - Best used car buy ever!
I use my car for business and do a lot of highway driving, so it makes sense for me to buy used and drive the car forever. My GTP has been my favorite so far! Fantastic acceleration, excellent handling and very comfortable heated leather w/ 8-way power seats. After 55,000 miles, I have has no major mechanical issues, leaks or failures. I put Michelin HydroEdge tires on it which made a dramatic improvement over the Goodyear Eagle LS tires with which it originally came. It returns about 18- 22 mpg city and 27-30 mpg hwy and still able to run high 14-second quarter mile times (comparable to stock Mustang GT performance). For the money, a well-maintained GTP is the best used car value!
good car poorly built
Bought it last year it had over 225k in one month had to replace the engine due to blown gasket then water pump went out 4 months latter I had to replace both front hub assemblies tie rod the transmission has a defect the pressure control solenoid and torque converter clutch so when it gets hot every few days it shits hard the only time my engine light come on is due to the tranny shifting hard and early 4 gear 25 mph running at 800 rpms car acts like a manual had to replace the front sway bar snapped on both sides no biggie has a vacume leak in dash had to replace a hose for the evap the car won't start if its been hot just turns over with little firing idles at 2 to 400rpms then fix itself
Grand Prix A.K.A Tranny Problems
I love this car but hate it at the same time. The car really is a eye catcher. This is my 2nd prix first one (96)tranny went out at 110k, my current one went out 111k and then went a 2nd time at 135k. I almost forgot I was told the 99 Prixs only fit 99 trannys. Fun fun. The frames on them are crap so if you wanna add more horsepower good luck on not cracking the frame. Headlights fog up with dirt. Good luck getting up any hills in the snow without all 4 studded tires.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner