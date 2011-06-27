Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

4 Doors Can br Sporty! KensGT , 06/05/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a joy to drive! With the head's up display to the nice quality sound system. The car rides very well and handles 3 adults and 2 kids in good comfort and gets up and goes extremely well. The car is 7 years old and I must say it has held up well, Pontiac did a good job on this model. I give it 2 thumbs up for is looks too! Report Abuse

1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT ferd0626 , 11/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car with 62,000 miles on it. Said goodbye when it reached 105 K. The car had good performance by late 90s standards, best 0-60 I did was 8.2 seconds. Steering was decent, but pedal feel was mushy and the headlights were very poor. Fuel economy was mediocre, about 24-26 hwy. Ride quality was average. Liked the exterior styling, especially the tail lights. Interior was not very good, the door and dashboard panels were cheap. Poor assembly, each power window went out at least once, and flimsy cup holders. Besides the windows, other issues included an intake manifold problem, loss of ABS and traction control after a couple of years, and the stereo went out.

Grand Prix GTP - Best used car buy ever! realsj99 , 02/22/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use my car for business and do a lot of highway driving, so it makes sense for me to buy used and drive the car forever. My GTP has been my favorite so far! Fantastic acceleration, excellent handling and very comfortable heated leather w/ 8-way power seats. After 55,000 miles, I have has no major mechanical issues, leaks or failures. I put Michelin HydroEdge tires on it which made a dramatic improvement over the Goodyear Eagle LS tires with which it originally came. It returns about 18- 22 mpg city and 27-30 mpg hwy and still able to run high 14-second quarter mile times (comparable to stock Mustang GT performance). For the money, a well-maintained GTP is the best used car value!

good car poorly built robertheil , 01/31/2013 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought it last year it had over 225k in one month had to replace the engine due to blown gasket then water pump went out 4 months latter I had to replace both front hub assemblies tie rod the transmission has a defect the pressure control solenoid and torque converter clutch so when it gets hot every few days it shits hard the only time my engine light come on is due to the tranny shifting hard and early 4 gear 25 mph running at 800 rpms car acts like a manual had to replace the front sway bar snapped on both sides no biggie has a vacume leak in dash had to replace a hose for the evap the car won't start if its been hot just turns over with little firing idles at 2 to 400rpms then fix itself