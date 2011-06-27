Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,326
|$3,685
|$3,886
|Clean
|$3,033
|$3,362
|$3,549
|Average
|$2,447
|$2,715
|$2,873
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,069
|$2,198
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New Value Leader 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,896
|$3,489
|$3,828
|Clean
|$2,641
|$3,183
|$3,495
|Average
|$2,130
|$2,571
|$2,830
|Rough
|$1,620
|$1,958
|$2,165
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,970
|$3,675
|$4,078
|Clean
|$2,708
|$3,353
|$3,724
|Average
|$2,185
|$2,708
|$3,015
|Rough
|$1,661
|$2,063
|$2,307
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,158
|$3,621
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,880
|$3,304
|$3,546
|Average
|$2,324
|$2,668
|$2,871
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,033
|$2,196
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$3,474
|$3,775
|Clean
|$2,686
|$3,169
|$3,447
|Average
|$2,167
|$2,560
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,648
|$1,950
|$2,135
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,080
|$3,703
|$4,057
|Clean
|$2,808
|$3,378
|$3,705
|Average
|$2,266
|$2,728
|$3,000
|Rough
|$1,723
|$2,078
|$2,295
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,314
|$3,728
|$3,960
|Clean
|$3,022
|$3,400
|$3,616
|Average
|$2,438
|$2,746
|$2,928
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,092
|$2,240
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,864
|$3,240
|$3,453
|Clean
|$2,611
|$2,956
|$3,153
|Average
|$2,107
|$2,387
|$2,553
|Rough
|$1,602
|$1,819
|$1,953
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,940
|$3,219
|$3,374
|Clean
|$2,681
|$2,936
|$3,080
|Average
|$2,163
|$2,372
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,645
|$1,807
|$1,908
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$3,255
|$3,451
|Clean
|$2,651
|$2,970
|$3,151
|Average
|$2,139
|$2,398
|$2,551
|Rough
|$1,626
|$1,827
|$1,952
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,037
|$4,851
|$5,316
|Clean
|$3,681
|$4,426
|$4,854
|Average
|$2,970
|$3,575
|$3,930
|Rough
|$2,259
|$2,723
|$3,006
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$4,077
|$4,549
|Clean
|$2,968
|$3,720
|$4,154
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,004
|$3,364
|Rough
|$1,821
|$2,289
|$2,573
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,724
|$4,430
|$4,832
|Clean
|$3,396
|$4,042
|$4,412
|Average
|$2,740
|$3,264
|$3,573
|Rough
|$2,084
|$2,487
|$2,733
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,453
|$2,688
|$2,820
|Clean
|$2,237
|$2,452
|$2,575
|Average
|$1,805
|$1,981
|$2,085
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,509
|$1,595