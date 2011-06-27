  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,326$3,685$3,886
Clean$3,033$3,362$3,549
Average$2,447$2,715$2,873
Rough$1,861$2,069$2,198
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New Value Leader 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,896$3,489$3,828
Clean$2,641$3,183$3,495
Average$2,130$2,571$2,830
Rough$1,620$1,958$2,165
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,970$3,675$4,078
Clean$2,708$3,353$3,724
Average$2,185$2,708$3,015
Rough$1,661$2,063$2,307
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,158$3,621$3,883
Clean$2,880$3,304$3,546
Average$2,324$2,668$2,871
Rough$1,767$2,033$2,196
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,946$3,474$3,775
Clean$2,686$3,169$3,447
Average$2,167$2,560$2,791
Rough$1,648$1,950$2,135
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,080$3,703$4,057
Clean$2,808$3,378$3,705
Average$2,266$2,728$3,000
Rough$1,723$2,078$2,295
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,314$3,728$3,960
Clean$3,022$3,400$3,616
Average$2,438$2,746$2,928
Rough$1,854$2,092$2,240
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,864$3,240$3,453
Clean$2,611$2,956$3,153
Average$2,107$2,387$2,553
Rough$1,602$1,819$1,953
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,940$3,219$3,374
Clean$2,681$2,936$3,080
Average$2,163$2,372$2,494
Rough$1,645$1,807$1,908
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$3,255$3,451
Clean$2,651$2,970$3,151
Average$2,139$2,398$2,551
Rough$1,626$1,827$1,952
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,037$4,851$5,316
Clean$3,681$4,426$4,854
Average$2,970$3,575$3,930
Rough$2,259$2,723$3,006
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,255$4,077$4,549
Clean$2,968$3,720$4,154
Average$2,395$3,004$3,364
Rough$1,821$2,289$2,573
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,724$4,430$4,832
Clean$3,396$4,042$4,412
Average$2,740$3,264$3,573
Rough$2,084$2,487$2,733
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G6 New GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,453$2,688$2,820
Clean$2,237$2,452$2,575
Average$1,805$1,981$2,085
Rough$1,373$1,509$1,595
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Pontiac G6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,641 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,183 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac G6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,641 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,183 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Pontiac G6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,641 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,183 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Pontiac G6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Pontiac G6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Pontiac G6 ranges from $1,620 to $3,828, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Pontiac G6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.