Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,101
|$29,048
|$31,447
|Clean
|$26,631
|$28,540
|$30,887
|Average
|$25,692
|$27,525
|$29,767
|Rough
|$24,753
|$26,510
|$28,648
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,764
|$25,811
|$28,329
|Clean
|$23,352
|$25,360
|$27,825
|Average
|$22,528
|$24,458
|$26,816
|Rough
|$21,705
|$23,555
|$25,808
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,153
|$25,155
|$27,618
|Clean
|$22,752
|$24,716
|$27,126
|Average
|$21,949
|$23,836
|$26,143
|Rough
|$21,147
|$22,957
|$25,160
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,892
|$27,865
|$30,295
|Clean
|$25,443
|$27,378
|$29,755
|Average
|$24,546
|$26,404
|$28,677
|Rough
|$23,649
|$25,430
|$27,599
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,980
|$23,946
|$26,365
|Clean
|$21,599
|$23,527
|$25,895
|Average
|$20,837
|$22,691
|$24,957
|Rough
|$20,075
|$21,854
|$24,018
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,364
|$27,392
|$29,887
|Clean
|$24,924
|$26,913
|$29,355
|Average
|$24,045
|$25,955
|$28,291
|Rough
|$23,166
|$24,998
|$27,227
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,476
|$22,348
|$24,649
|Clean
|$20,121
|$21,957
|$24,210
|Average
|$19,411
|$21,176
|$23,333
|Rough
|$18,701
|$20,395
|$22,455
Estimated values
2019 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,731
|$21,640
|$23,988
|Clean
|$19,389
|$21,262
|$23,561
|Average
|$18,705
|$20,505
|$22,707
|Rough
|$18,021
|$19,749
|$21,853