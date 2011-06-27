  1. Home
2018 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,106$23,881$25,904
Clean$21,636$23,367$25,334
Average$20,695$22,339$24,194
Rough$19,755$21,312$23,054
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,645$26,355$28,309
Clean$24,121$25,788$27,686
Average$23,072$24,654$26,440
Rough$22,024$23,520$25,194
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,972$20,576$22,405
Clean$18,568$20,133$21,912
Average$17,761$19,248$20,926
Rough$16,954$18,362$19,940
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,900$21,607$23,553
Clean$19,476$21,142$23,035
Average$18,630$20,213$21,998
Rough$17,783$19,283$20,962
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,798$27,480$29,401
Clean$25,249$26,889$28,754
Average$24,152$25,707$27,460
Rough$23,054$24,524$26,166
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,216$22,921$24,865
Clean$20,765$22,428$24,318
Average$19,863$21,441$23,224
Rough$18,960$20,455$22,130
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,760$24,477$26,436
Clean$22,276$23,950$25,854
Average$21,308$22,897$24,690
Rough$20,340$21,844$23,527
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,364$22,088$24,053
Clean$19,930$21,612$23,524
Average$19,064$20,662$22,466
Rough$18,198$19,711$21,407
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,957$19,652$21,583
Clean$17,575$19,230$21,108
Average$16,811$18,384$20,158
Rough$16,047$17,538$19,209
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,901$25,564$27,463
Clean$23,392$25,014$26,859
Average$22,375$23,914$25,650
Rough$21,358$22,814$24,442
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,035$22,851$24,920
Clean$20,588$22,360$24,372
Average$19,693$21,376$23,275
Rough$18,798$20,393$22,178
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,925$20,660$22,638
Clean$18,522$20,216$22,140
Average$17,717$19,327$21,143
Rough$16,912$18,438$20,147
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,230 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,230 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,230 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $16,047 to $21,583, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.