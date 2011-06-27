Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,106
|$23,881
|$25,904
|Clean
|$21,636
|$23,367
|$25,334
|Average
|$20,695
|$22,339
|$24,194
|Rough
|$19,755
|$21,312
|$23,054
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,645
|$26,355
|$28,309
|Clean
|$24,121
|$25,788
|$27,686
|Average
|$23,072
|$24,654
|$26,440
|Rough
|$22,024
|$23,520
|$25,194
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,972
|$20,576
|$22,405
|Clean
|$18,568
|$20,133
|$21,912
|Average
|$17,761
|$19,248
|$20,926
|Rough
|$16,954
|$18,362
|$19,940
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,900
|$21,607
|$23,553
|Clean
|$19,476
|$21,142
|$23,035
|Average
|$18,630
|$20,213
|$21,998
|Rough
|$17,783
|$19,283
|$20,962
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,798
|$27,480
|$29,401
|Clean
|$25,249
|$26,889
|$28,754
|Average
|$24,152
|$25,707
|$27,460
|Rough
|$23,054
|$24,524
|$26,166
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,216
|$22,921
|$24,865
|Clean
|$20,765
|$22,428
|$24,318
|Average
|$19,863
|$21,441
|$23,224
|Rough
|$18,960
|$20,455
|$22,130
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,760
|$24,477
|$26,436
|Clean
|$22,276
|$23,950
|$25,854
|Average
|$21,308
|$22,897
|$24,690
|Rough
|$20,340
|$21,844
|$23,527
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,364
|$22,088
|$24,053
|Clean
|$19,930
|$21,612
|$23,524
|Average
|$19,064
|$20,662
|$22,466
|Rough
|$18,198
|$19,711
|$21,407
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,957
|$19,652
|$21,583
|Clean
|$17,575
|$19,230
|$21,108
|Average
|$16,811
|$18,384
|$20,158
|Rough
|$16,047
|$17,538
|$19,209
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,901
|$25,564
|$27,463
|Clean
|$23,392
|$25,014
|$26,859
|Average
|$22,375
|$23,914
|$25,650
|Rough
|$21,358
|$22,814
|$24,442
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,035
|$22,851
|$24,920
|Clean
|$20,588
|$22,360
|$24,372
|Average
|$19,693
|$21,376
|$23,275
|Rough
|$18,798
|$20,393
|$22,178
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,925
|$20,660
|$22,638
|Clean
|$18,522
|$20,216
|$22,140
|Average
|$17,717
|$19,327
|$21,143
|Rough
|$16,912
|$18,438
|$20,147