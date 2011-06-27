  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$2,121$2,480
Clean$1,252$1,901$2,230
Average$961$1,461$1,730
Rough$671$1,021$1,231
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,181$3,642$3,844
Clean$2,851$3,264$3,456
Average$2,190$2,509$2,682
Rough$1,528$1,753$1,908
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,311$2,096$2,488
Clean$1,175$1,878$2,237
Average$902$1,444$1,736
Rough$630$1,009$1,235
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,942$2,320
Clean$1,065$1,741$2,086
Average$818$1,338$1,618
Rough$571$935$1,151
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,515$2,571$3,103
Clean$1,357$2,305$2,790
Average$1,042$1,771$2,165
Rough$728$1,238$1,540
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$1,903$2,132
Clean$1,281$1,706$1,917
Average$984$1,311$1,488
Rough$687$916$1,058
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,381$3,484$4,029
Clean$2,134$3,123$3,623
Average$1,639$2,400$2,811
Rough$1,144$1,678$1,999
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,264 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,264 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,264 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $1,528 to $3,844, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.