Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,121
|$2,480
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,901
|$2,230
|Average
|$961
|$1,461
|$1,730
|Rough
|$671
|$1,021
|$1,231
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,181
|$3,642
|$3,844
|Clean
|$2,851
|$3,264
|$3,456
|Average
|$2,190
|$2,509
|$2,682
|Rough
|$1,528
|$1,753
|$1,908
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,096
|$2,488
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,878
|$2,237
|Average
|$902
|$1,444
|$1,736
|Rough
|$630
|$1,009
|$1,235
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,942
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,741
|$2,086
|Average
|$818
|$1,338
|$1,618
|Rough
|$571
|$935
|$1,151
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,571
|$3,103
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,305
|$2,790
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,771
|$2,165
|Rough
|$728
|$1,238
|$1,540
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$1,903
|$2,132
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,706
|$1,917
|Average
|$984
|$1,311
|$1,488
|Rough
|$687
|$916
|$1,058
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,381
|$3,484
|$4,029
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,123
|$3,623
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,400
|$2,811
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,678
|$1,999